You are here » Home
» Company
» Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532335
|Sector: Others
|NSE: AMBICAAGAR
|ISIN Code: INE792B01012
|
BSE
15:55 | 14 Sep
|
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|3.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.82
|VOLUME
|22471
|52-Week high
|4.01
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.00
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.90
|CLOSE
|3.82
|VOLUME
|22471
|52-Week high
|4.01
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|4.00
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd.
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of agarbathies. The Company focuses on agarbathies and aroma industries. The Company operates through four divisions: agarbathi division, hotel division, windmill division and construction division. The Company's products include durbar bathies, incense sticks, herbal bathies, natur...> More
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.90
|
|4.01
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.01
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.01
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.01
|All TIME Low/High
|2.21
|
|118.00
Quick Links for Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries: