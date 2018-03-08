JUST IN
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532335 Sector: Others
NSE: AMBICAAGAR ISIN Code: INE792B01012
BSE 15:55 | 14 Sep Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 3.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.82
VOLUME 22471
52-Week high 4.01
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 3.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 4.00
Buy Qty 29.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of agarbathies. The Company focuses on agarbathies and aroma industries. The Company operates through four divisions: agarbathi division, hotel division, windmill division and construction division. The Company's products include durbar bathies, incense sticks, herbal bathies, natur...

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.82 29.88 26.57
Other Income -1.32 -
Total Income 37.82 28.56 32.42
Total Expenses 32.06 26.03 23.17
Operating Profit 5.76 2.53 127.67
Net Profit 0.14 -0.33 142.42
Equity Capital 17.13 17.14 -
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ABans Enterprise 5.32 4.93 7.42
Samyak Internati 11.50 2.95 7.19
eDynamics Solut. 2.81 -4.75 7.18
Ambica Agarbat. 4.00 4.71 6.87
Concrete Cred. 9.13 -1.93 6.87
Chandra Pr. Intl 18.50 -15.72 6.85
Muller & Phipps 108.00 2.76 6.80
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.73
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.90
4.01
Week Low/High 0.00
4.01
Month Low/High 0.00
4.01
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.01
All TIME Low/High 2.21
118.00

