Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

BSE: 531978 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AMBIKCO ISIN Code: INE540G01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1304.80 -0.15
(-0.01%)
OPEN

1302.10

 HIGH

1330.00

 LOW

1279.00
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 1305.70 5.85
(0.45%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1324.00

 LOW

1281.60
OPEN 1302.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1304.95
VOLUME 2144
52-Week high 1857.00
52-Week low 1185.05
P/E 12.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 748
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Promoted by P K Ganeshwar, M Rathanasamy and P V Chandran, Ambika Cotton Mills Limited (ACML), was incorporated as Ambika Cotton Mills Private Ltd on 6 Oct.'88 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 5 Sep.'94. ACML's plant located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 6048 spindles, commenced operations in Jan.'90. In 1992, the company implemented its expansi...

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   748
EPS - TTM () [*S] 103.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.66
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 693.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 148.01 127.36 16.21
Other Income 0.34 0.38 -10.53
Total Income 148.35 127.74 16.13
Total Expenses 119.6 101.63 17.68
Operating Profit 28.75 26.11 10.11
Net Profit 15.85 14.4 10.07
Equity Capital 5.73 5.88 -
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PDS Multi. 297.55 2.25 775.12
Jaybharat Text 20.00 0.00 765.70
Indian Terrain 197.40 1.70 749.13
Ambika Cotton 1304.80 -0.01 747.65
Filatex India 167.80 -0.06 729.93
Century Enka 317.50 1.60 693.74
Gloster 661.75 2.88 692.85
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 26.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.38
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.73% -2.24% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.37% -7.68% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.84% 1.55% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.78% -1.80% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.88% 4.69% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 69.02% 94.13% 17.24% 19.01%

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1279.00
1330.00
Week Low/High 1270.00
1340.00
Month Low/High 1270.00
1475.00
YEAR Low/High 1185.05
1857.00
All TIME Low/High 27.00
1857.00

