Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Promoted by P K Ganeshwar, M Rathanasamy and P V Chandran, Ambika Cotton Mills Limited (ACML), was incorporated as Ambika Cotton Mills Private Ltd on 6 Oct.'88 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 5 Sep.'94. ACML's plant located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 6048 spindles, commenced operations in Jan.'90. In 1992, the company implemented its expansi...> More