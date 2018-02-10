You are here » Home
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 531978
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AMBIKCO
|ISIN Code: INE540G01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1304.80
|
-0.15
(-0.01%)
|
OPEN
1302.10
|
HIGH
1330.00
|
LOW
1279.00
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
1305.70
|
5.85
(0.45%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1324.00
|
LOW
1281.60
About Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
Promoted by P K Ganeshwar, M Rathanasamy and P V Chandran, Ambika Cotton Mills Limited (ACML), was incorporated as Ambika Cotton Mills Private Ltd on 6 Oct.'88 and subsequently converted into a public limited company on 5 Sep.'94.
ACML's plant located in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 6048 spindles, commenced operations in Jan.'90. In 1992, the company implemented its expansi...> More
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|148.01
|127.36
|16.21
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.38
|-10.53
|Total Income
|148.35
|127.74
|16.13
|Total Expenses
|119.6
|101.63
|17.68
|Operating Profit
|28.75
|26.11
|10.11
|Net Profit
|15.85
|14.4
|10.07
|Equity Capital
|5.73
|5.88
| -
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.73%
|-2.24%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.37%
|-7.68%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.84%
|1.55%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.78%
|-1.80%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.88%
|4.69%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|69.02%
|94.13%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1279.00
|
|1330.00
|Week Low/High
|1270.00
|
|1340.00
|Month Low/High
|1270.00
|
|1475.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1185.05
|
|1857.00
|All TIME Low/High
|27.00
|
|1857.00
Quick Links for Ambika Cotton Mills: