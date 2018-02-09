JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.

BSE: 526439 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE267C01013
BSE 12:57 | 14 Dec Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.37
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.41
VOLUME 61
52-Week high 2.37
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 79.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.37
Sell Qty 141.00
OPEN 2.37
CLOSE 2.41
VOLUME 61
52-Week high 2.37
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 79.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.37
Sell Qty 141.00

About Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is in field of baby care products. The company is manufacturing and marketing under the brand name of 'Mum's Love' to all over india. It is having more than 260 dealers network all over india. It's a well known brand for baby care products like Baby feeding bottles, Nipples, Rattles, Teethers,Toys etc. The company was incoproated in the year 1992....> More

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 79.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.3 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 1.31 -
Total Expenses 1 0.02 4900
Operating Profit 0.31 -0.02 1650
Net Profit 0.31 -0.02 1650
Equity Capital 5.81 5.81 -
> More on Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Financials Results

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yarn Syndicate 4.05 -4.26 1.52
Silveroak Comm 5.24 0.00 1.44
Exotic Coal 3.61 -5.00 1.42
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Atlanta Devcon 0.95 0.00 1.34
Kanika Infra. 0.19 0.00 1.29
Madhuveer Com 1.33 4.72 1.26
> More on Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Peer Group

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.12
> More on Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.37
2.37
Week Low/High 0.00
2.37
Month Low/High 0.00
2.37
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.37
All TIME Low/High 0.36
30.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ambitious Plastomac Company: