Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526439
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE267C01013
|
BSE
12:57 | 14 Dec
|
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.41
|VOLUME
|61
|52-Week high
|2.37
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|79.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.37
|Sell Qty
|141.00
About Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd.
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is in field of baby care products. The company is manufacturing and marketing under the brand name of 'Mum's Love' to all over india. It is having more than 260 dealers network all over india. It's a well known brand for baby care products like Baby feeding bottles, Nipples, Rattles, Teethers,Toys etc. The company was incoproated in the year 1992....> More
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - Financial Results
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - Peer Group
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.37
|
|2.37
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.37
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.37
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.37
|All TIME Low/High
|0.36
|
|30.00
