Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd

Ambitious Plastomac Company Ltd is in field of baby care products. The company is manufacturing and marketing under the brand name of 'Mum's Love' to all over india. It is having more than 260 dealers network all over india. It's a well known brand for baby care products like Baby feeding bottles, Nipples, Rattles, Teethers,Toys etc. The company was incoproated in the year 1992....> More