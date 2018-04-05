Ambuja Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 500425
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AMBUJACEM
|ISIN Code: INE079A01024
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|233.70
|
-1.40
(-0.60%)
|
OPEN
236.60
|
HIGH
236.60
|
LOW
232.50
|NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|233.35
|
-2.05
(-0.87%)
|
OPEN
237.00
|
HIGH
237.40
|
LOW
232.50
|OPEN
|236.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|235.10
|VOLUME
|19410
|52-Week high
|291.30
|52-Week low
|223.25
|P/E
|37.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46,405
|Buy Price
|233.55
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|233.95
|Sell Qty
|502.00
|OPEN
|237.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|235.40
|VOLUME
|677883
|52-Week high
|291.50
|52-Week low
|222.90
|P/E
|37.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46,405
|Buy Price
|233.35
|Buy Qty
|379.00
|Sell Price
|233.40
|Sell Qty
|22.00
|OPEN
|236.60
|CLOSE
|235.10
|VOLUME
|19410
|52-Week high
|291.30
|52-Week low
|223.25
|P/E
|37.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46,405
|Buy Price
|233.55
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|233.95
|Sell Qty
|502.00
|OPEN
|237.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|235.40
|VOLUME
|677883
|52-Week high
|291.50
|52-Week low
|222.90
|P/E
|37.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46404.64
|Buy Price
|233.35
|Buy Qty
|379.00
|Sell Price
|233.40
|Sell Qty
|22.00
About Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Ambuja Cements Ltd a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim is among the leading cement companies in India. The company sells cement under the Ambuja brand.Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) was incorporated in the year 1981 as Ambuja Cements Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the public sector Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) and Narottam Sekhsaria & Asso...> More
Ambuja Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|46,405
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.15
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Apr 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.53
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|100.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.32
News
-
-
Strong volumes buoy Ambuja Cements; better cost controls boost performance
-
No cheer for cement makers in FY19, rising costs to hit profitability: Icra
-
Top stock recos for today's trade: Buy Bharti Infratel and Ambuja Cements
-
Nifty outlook and top stock recos by Prabhudas Lilladher for today's trade
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Ambuja Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6170.71
|4895.75
|26.04
|Other Income
|98.02
|75.76
|29.38
|Total Income
|6268.73
|4971.51
|26.09
|Total Expenses
|5184.9
|4308.73
|20.33
|Operating Profit
|1083.83
|662.78
|63.53
|Net Profit
|478.39
|270.08
|77.13
|Equity Capital
|397.13
|397.13
|-
Ambuja Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UltraTech Cem.
|4118.35
|0.86
|113094.00
|Shree Cement
|15997.95
|-0.16
|55736.86
|Ambuja Cem.
|233.70
|-0.60
|46404.64
|ACC
|1526.50
|-0.50
|28666.14
|Dalmia Bhar.
|2793.10
|1.99
|24900.49
|The Ramco Cement
|731.95
|0.90
|17244.74
Ambuja Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ambuja Cements Ltd - Research Reports
Ambuja Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.06%
|-7.82%
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-9.10%
|-9.87%
|-1.72%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-11.93%
|-12.96%
|1.46%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-19.09%
|-17.41%
|4.83%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|2.10%
|2.73%
|16.46%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|-11.38%
|-11.53%
|16.53%
|18.28%
Ambuja Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|232.50
|
|236.60
|Week Low/High
|231.75
|
|252.00
|Month Low/High
|231.75
|
|269.00
|YEAR Low/High
|223.25
|
|291.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.37
|
|291.00
Quick Links for Ambuja Cements:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices