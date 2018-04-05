JUST IN
Ambuja Cements Ltd.

BSE: 500425 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AMBUJACEM ISIN Code: INE079A01024
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 233.70 -1.40
(-0.60%)
OPEN

236.60

 HIGH

236.60

 LOW

232.50
NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 233.35 -2.05
(-0.87%)
OPEN

237.00

 HIGH

237.40

 LOW

232.50
OPEN 236.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 235.10
VOLUME 19410
52-Week high 291.30
52-Week low 223.25
P/E 37.15
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46,405
Buy Price 233.55
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 233.95
Sell Qty 502.00
About Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Ambuja Cements Ltd

Ambuja Cements Ltd a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim is among the leading cement companies in India. The company sells cement under the Ambuja brand.Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) was incorporated in the year 1981 as Ambuja Cements Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the public sector Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) and Narottam Sekhsaria & Asso...

Ambuja Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46,405
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.15
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Apr 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.53
Book Value / Share () [*S] 100.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ambuja Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6170.71 4895.75 26.04
Other Income 98.02 75.76 29.38
Total Income 6268.73 4971.51 26.09
Total Expenses 5184.9 4308.73 20.33
Operating Profit 1083.83 662.78 63.53
Net Profit 478.39 270.08 77.13
Equity Capital 397.13 397.13 -
Ambuja Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4118.35 0.86 113094.00
Shree Cement 15997.95 -0.16 55736.86
Ambuja Cem. 233.70 -0.60 46404.64
ACC 1526.50 -0.50 28666.14
Dalmia Bhar. 2793.10 1.99 24900.49
The Ramco Cement 731.95 0.90 17244.74
Ambuja Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.11
Banks/FIs 8.12
FIIs 17.10
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.79
Indian Public 4.43
Custodians 0.71
Other 2.61
Ambuja Cements Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/07 HDFC Securities Sell 268 PDF IconDetails
02/05 HDFC Securities Sell 246 PDF IconDetails
02/05 Centrum Broking Sell 246 PDF IconDetails
28/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 246 PDF IconDetails
10/11 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 231 PDF IconDetails
Ambuja Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.06% -7.82% -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month -9.10% -9.87% -1.72% -0.93%
3 Month -11.93% -12.96% 1.46% 0.90%
6 Month -19.09% -17.41% 4.83% 4.26%
1 Year 2.10% 2.73% 16.46% 16.03%
3 Year -11.38% -11.53% 16.53% 18.28%

Ambuja Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 232.50
236.60
Week Low/High 231.75
252.00
Month Low/High 231.75
269.00
YEAR Low/High 223.25
291.00
All TIME Low/High 0.37
291.00

