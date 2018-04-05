Ambuja Cements Ltd

Ambuja Cements Ltd a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim is among the leading cement companies in India. The company sells cement under the Ambuja brand.Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) was incorporated in the year 1981 as Ambuja Cements Pvt Ltd. The company was established as a joint venture between the public sector Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC) and Narottam Sekhsaria & Asso...> More