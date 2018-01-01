JUST IN
Amco India Ltd.

BSE: 530133 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE924B01011
BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 35.40 -1.55
(-4.19%)
OPEN

37.50

 HIGH

37.50

 LOW

34.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amco India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 37.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 36.95
VOLUME 3862
52-Week high 59.30
52-Week low 22.80
P/E 6.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 34.60
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 35.40
Sell Qty 6.00
About Amco India Ltd.

Amco India Ltd

Amco India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987. The foundation of AMCO Group was based on the inception of AMC Coated fabrics ltd. in the year 1981.The company started by manufacturing PVC Leather cloth by way of coating process and with large capacities available on two coating lines achieved brand equity in the domestic and to some extent in the international markets. The success of AMC Coa...> More

Amco India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amco India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.42 13.56 28.47
Other Income -
Total Income 17.42 13.56 28.47
Total Expenses 16.4 12.71 29.03
Operating Profit 1.01 0.86 17.44
Net Profit 0.27 0.25 8
Equity Capital 4.11 4.11 -
> More on Amco India Ltd Financials Results

Amco India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polymac Thermof. 32.80 0.00 15.68
Vinyoflex 36.10 -5.00 15.60
Gothi Plascon 14.60 -4.89 14.89
Amco India 35.40 -4.19 14.55
Swadeshi Inds 1.30 0.00 14.07
Jayavant Prod. 16.95 4.95 14.00
Guj. Petrosynth. 23.00 -4.17 13.73
> More on Amco India Ltd Peer Group

Amco India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.20
> More on Amco India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Amco India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.22% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.49% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -30.93% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.36% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.70% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 107.62% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Amco India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.50
37.50
Week Low/High 31.70
39.00
Month Low/High 31.70
41.00
YEAR Low/High 22.80
59.00
All TIME Low/High 1.97
59.00

