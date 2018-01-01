Amco India Ltd.
|BSE: 530133
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE924B01011
|BSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|35.40
|
-1.55
(-4.19%)
|
OPEN
37.50
|
HIGH
37.50
|
LOW
34.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amco India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|37.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.95
|VOLUME
|3862
|52-Week high
|59.30
|52-Week low
|22.80
|P/E
|6.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|34.60
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|35.40
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amco India Ltd.
Amco India Ltd was incorporated in the year 1987. The foundation of AMCO Group was based on the inception of AMC Coated fabrics ltd. in the year 1981.The company started by manufacturing PVC Leather cloth by way of coating process and with large capacities available on two coating lines achieved brand equity in the domestic and to some extent in the international markets. The success of AMC Coa...> More
Amco India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.51
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|64.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
Announcement
-
Financial Results & LRR For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 8Th February 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
Amco India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.42
|13.56
|28.47
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|17.42
|13.56
|28.47
|Total Expenses
|16.4
|12.71
|29.03
|Operating Profit
|1.01
|0.86
|17.44
|Net Profit
|0.27
|0.25
|8
|Equity Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|-
Amco India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Polymac Thermof.
|32.80
|0.00
|15.68
|Vinyoflex
|36.10
|-5.00
|15.60
|Gothi Plascon
|14.60
|-4.89
|14.89
|Amco India
|35.40
|-4.19
|14.55
|Swadeshi Inds
|1.30
|0.00
|14.07
|Jayavant Prod.
|16.95
|4.95
|14.00
|Guj. Petrosynth.
|23.00
|-4.17
|13.73
Amco India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amco India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.22%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.49%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-30.93%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.36%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|107.62%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Amco India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.50
|
|37.50
|Week Low/High
|31.70
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|31.70
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.80
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.97
|
|59.00
