Amforge Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513117 Sector: Engineering
NSE: AMFORGEIND ISIN Code: INE991A01020
BSE LIVE 14:16 | 06 Mar 2.95 0.14
(4.98%)
OPEN

2.95

 HIGH

2.95

 LOW

2.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amforge Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Amforge Industries Ltd.

Amforge Industries Ltd

Amforge Industries (AIL) was incorporated on 21 Apr.'71 as Hakimrai Jaichand Forgings Pvt Ltd by chairman and managing director Yogiraj Makar and vice-chairman Surindernath Makar. The company became a partner in the partnership firm of Hakimrai Jaichand which was mainly engaged in the business of forgings. It took over the running business of the said firm. The name of the company was changed to A...> More

Amforge Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Amforge Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 1.75 0.25 600
Total Income 1.75 0.25 600
Total Expenses 0.48 0.56 -14.29
Operating Profit 1.27 -0.31 509.68
Net Profit 0.93 -0.57 263.16
Equity Capital 2.96 2.96 -
Amforge Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77
Amforge Inds. 2.95 4.98 4.25
Sh.Ganesh Forg. 1.56 -4.88 1.95
Aditya Forge 3.11 0.00 1.34
Amforge Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.17
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 37.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.25
Amforge Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.98% NA 0.51% -0.25%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.22%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.62%
6 Month -44.86% NA 5.47% 5.01%
1 Year -25.13% NA 17.18% 16.86%
3 Year 18.95% NA 17.24% 19.13%

Amforge Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.95
2.95
Week Low/High 2.81
3.00
Month Low/High 2.74
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.74
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
298.00

