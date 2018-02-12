Amforge Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513117
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: AMFORGEIND
|ISIN Code: INE991A01020
|BSE LIVE 14:16 | 06 Mar
|2.95
|
0.14
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
2.95
|
HIGH
2.95
|
LOW
2.95
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amforge Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.81
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|6.17
|52-Week low
|2.74
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|2.95
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amforge Industries Ltd.
Amforge Industries (AIL) was incorporated on 21 Apr.'71 as Hakimrai Jaichand Forgings Pvt Ltd by chairman and managing director Yogiraj Makar and vice-chairman Surindernath Makar. The company became a partner in the partnership firm of Hakimrai Jaichand which was mainly engaged in the business of forgings. It took over the running business of the said firm. The name of the company was changed to A...> More
Amforge Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Amforge Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|1.75
|0.25
|600
|Total Income
|1.75
|0.25
|600
|Total Expenses
|0.48
|0.56
|-14.29
|Operating Profit
|1.27
|-0.31
|509.68
|Net Profit
|0.93
|-0.57
|263.16
|Equity Capital
|2.96
|2.96
|-
Amforge Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vishal Malleab.
|27.95
|4.88
|7.55
|Smiths & Founder
|0.60
|3.45
|6.12
|Techno Forge
|11.07
|4.93
|4.77
|Amforge Inds.
|2.95
|4.98
|4.25
|Sh.Ganesh Forg.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.95
|Aditya Forge
|3.11
|0.00
|1.34
Amforge Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amforge Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.98%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.25%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.22%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.62%
|6 Month
|-44.86%
|NA
|5.47%
|5.01%
|1 Year
|-25.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.86%
|3 Year
|18.95%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.13%
Amforge Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.95
|
|2.95
|Week Low/High
|2.81
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.74
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.74
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|298.00
Quick Links for Amforge Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices