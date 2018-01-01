JUST IN
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.

BSE: 506248 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE275D01022
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 68.85 1.55
(2.30%)
OPEN

67.90

 HIGH

69.00

 LOW

66.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 67.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 67.30
VOLUME 3480
52-Week high 109.90
52-Week low 30.15
P/E 22.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 379
Buy Price 68.20
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 68.85
Sell Qty 146.00
About Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd

Amines & PLasticizers (APL), a sick company, manufactures ethanolomines and a wide range of plasticizers used in PVC compounding. It also pioneered the manufacture of morpholine and its derivatives, which find extensive use in the chemical industry. In 1995-96, it entered into an agreement with one of the major manufacturers of gases for de-bulking of oxygen/nitrogen. The company exports some o...> More

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   379
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.72
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.45
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 81.07 63.94 26.79
Other Income 1.28 0.22 481.82
Total Income 82.35 64.17 28.33
Total Expenses 74.18 56.89 30.39
Operating Profit 8.17 7.28 12.23
Net Profit 3.73 3.37 10.68
Equity Capital 11 11 -
> More on Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Financials Results

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GP Petroleums 79.50 0.25 405.29
Prem. Explosives 364.00 0.83 387.30
Kesar Petroprod. 39.55 -2.71 382.45
Amines & Plast. 68.85 2.30 378.67
Vishnu Chemicals 288.10 -1.30 344.28
Gulshan Polyols 73.20 -0.07 343.31
Dai-ichi Karkari 435.00 0.94 324.07
> More on Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Peer Group

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.97
> More on Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.84% NA 0.09% -0.88%
1 Month -19.05% NA -1.53% -0.85%
3 Month -4.44% NA 1.65% 0.98%
6 Month 6.41% NA 5.03% 4.34%
1 Year 109.91% NA 16.69% 16.12%
3 Year 303.10% NA 16.75% 18.38%

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 66.70
69.00
Week Low/High 65.00
75.00
Month Low/High 65.00
89.00
YEAR Low/High 30.15
110.00
All TIME Low/High 0.22
110.00

