You are here » Home
» Company
» Amines & Plasticizers Ltd
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.
|BSE: 506248
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE275D01022
|
BSE
LIVE
13:56 | 12 Mar
|
68.85
|
1.55
(2.30%)
|
OPEN
67.90
|
HIGH
69.00
|
LOW
66.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|67.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|67.30
|VOLUME
|3480
|52-Week high
|109.90
|52-Week low
|30.15
|P/E
|22.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|379
|Buy Price
|68.20
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|68.85
|Sell Qty
|146.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|379
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|67.90
|CLOSE
|67.30
|VOLUME
|3480
|52-Week high
|109.90
|52-Week low
|30.15
|P/E
|22.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|379
|Buy Price
|68.20
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|68.85
|Sell Qty
|146.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|22.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|378.67
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Amines & Plasticizers Ltd.
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd
Amines & PLasticizers (APL), a sick company, manufactures ethanolomines and a wide range of plasticizers used in PVC compounding. It also pioneered the manufacture of morpholine and its derivatives, which find extensive use in the chemical industry. In 1995-96, it entered into an agreement with one of the major manufacturers of gases for de-bulking of oxygen/nitrogen.
The company exports some o...> More
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Amines & Plasticizers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|81.07
|63.94
|26.79
|Other Income
|1.28
|0.22
|481.82
|Total Income
|82.35
|64.17
|28.33
|Total Expenses
|74.18
|56.89
|30.39
|Operating Profit
|8.17
|7.28
|12.23
|Net Profit
|3.73
|3.37
|10.68
|Equity Capital
|11
|11
| -
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - Peer Group
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.84%
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-19.05%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-4.44%
|NA
|1.65%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|6.41%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|109.91%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|303.10%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.38%
Amines & Plasticizers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|66.70
|
|69.00
|Week Low/High
|65.00
|
|75.00
|Month Low/High
|65.00
|
|89.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.15
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.22
|
|110.00
Quick Links for Amines & Plasticizers: