Amit International Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'94, Amit International, after incorporation, took over two partnership firms -- Amit Exports and Minal Exports, engaged in the manufacture of cotton sports socks since 1988. It is promoted by J A Doshi, Kirti Doshi, Manoj Doshi and Mahesh Doshi. In Sep.'95, the company came out with a public issue of 15,39,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash...> More