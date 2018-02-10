Amit International Ltd.
|BSE: 531300
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE053D01015
|BSE 14:13 | 12 Mar
|2.90
|
-0.15
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
2.90
|
HIGH
2.90
|
LOW
2.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amit International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.05
|VOLUME
|240
|52-Week high
|7.41
|52-Week low
|2.62
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.90
|Buy Qty
|4885.00
|Sell Price
|3.20
|Sell Qty
|1101.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amit International Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'94, Amit International, after incorporation, took over two partnership firms -- Amit Exports and Minal Exports, engaged in the manufacture of cotton sports socks since 1988. It is promoted by J A Doshi, Kirti Doshi, Manoj Doshi and Mahesh Doshi. In Sep.'95, the company came out with a public issue of 15,39,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash...> More
Amit International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
Amit International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.05
|20
|Equity Capital
|18.95
|18.95
|-
Amit International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Thomas Scott
|16.75
|-4.83
|5.68
|York Exports
|16.40
|-4.93
|5.51
|Abhishek Corp.
|3.44
|-4.71
|5.51
|Amit Intl.
|2.90
|-4.92
|5.50
|Seasons Furnish
|7.43
|4.80
|5.49
|Subhash Silk
|12.76
|4.93
|5.41
|United Leasing
|17.85
|5.00
|5.36
Amit International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Amit International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.03%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.61%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-39.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-12.12%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Amit International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.90
|
|2.90
|Week Low/High
|2.62
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.62
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.62
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|187.00
