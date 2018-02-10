JUST IN
Amit International Ltd.

BSE: 531300 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE053D01015
BSE 14:13 | 12 Mar 2.90 -0.15
(-4.92%)
OPEN

2.90

 HIGH

2.90

 LOW

2.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amit International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Amit International Ltd.

Amit International Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'94, Amit International, after incorporation, took over two partnership firms -- Amit Exports and Minal Exports, engaged in the manufacture of cotton sports socks since 1988. It is promoted by J A Doshi, Kirti Doshi, Manoj Doshi and Mahesh Doshi. In Sep.'95, the company came out with a public issue of 15,39,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash...> More

Amit International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Amit International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Net Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Equity Capital 18.95 18.95 -
Amit International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thomas Scott 16.75 -4.83 5.68
York Exports 16.40 -4.93 5.51
Abhishek Corp. 3.44 -4.71 5.51
Amit Intl. 2.90 -4.92 5.50
Seasons Furnish 7.43 4.80 5.49
Subhash Silk 12.76 4.93 5.41
United Leasing 17.85 5.00 5.36
Amit International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.68
Amit International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.03% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.61% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -39.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -12.12% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Amit International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.90
2.90
Week Low/High 2.62
3.00
Month Low/High 2.62
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.62
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
187.00

