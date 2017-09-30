JUST IN
Amit Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531557 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE137E01014
BSE 13:44 | 11 Sep Amit Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amit Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.75
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 5.12
52-Week low 4.75
P/E 95.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Amit Securities Ltd.

Amit Securities Ltd

Amit Securities is a non banking finance company (NBFC) incorporated in 1992. The main business of the company is investment and the Capital Market is providing promising return. The company is endeavored for making investments, which maximizes returns arid ensures safety of fund. The company is consolidating its resources, which would be used for committing capital for future business activities....> More

Amit Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 95.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Amit Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 0.14 78.57
Other Income -
Total Income 0.25 0.14 78.57
Total Expenses 0.26 0.13 100
Operating Profit -0.01 0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 7.1 7.1 -
Amit Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shalimar Agencie 11.50 -4.17 3.45
Savani Financial 8.60 0.00 3.44
KBS India 4.02 4.96 3.43
Amit Securities 4.75 0.00 3.37
Focus Industrial 2.76 -4.83 3.36
Money Masters 5.69 -4.85 3.32
Bridge Securitie 9.75 0.00 3.28
Amit Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.26
Amit Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Amit Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.75
4.75
Week Low/High 0.00
4.75
Month Low/High 0.00
4.75
YEAR Low/High 4.75
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
41.00

Browse STOCK Companies

