Amit Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531557
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE137E01014
|BSE 13:44 | 11 Sep
|Amit Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amit Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.75
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|5.12
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|95.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|95.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amit Securities Ltd.
Amit Securities is a non banking finance company (NBFC) incorporated in 1992. The main business of the company is investment and the Capital Market is providing promising return. The company is endeavored for making investments, which maximizes returns arid ensures safety of fund. The company is consolidating its resources, which would be used for committing capital for future business activities....> More
Amit Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|95.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec. 2017 Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th Feb. 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec. 2017.
-
Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended On 30/09/2017
-
-
Board Meeting For Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year/Quarter E
Amit Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|0.14
|78.57
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|0.14
|78.57
|Total Expenses
|0.26
|0.13
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.01
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|7.1
|7.1
|-
Amit Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shalimar Agencie
|11.50
|-4.17
|3.45
|Savani Financial
|8.60
|0.00
|3.44
|KBS India
|4.02
|4.96
|3.43
|Amit Securities
|4.75
|0.00
|3.37
|Focus Industrial
|2.76
|-4.83
|3.36
|Money Masters
|5.69
|-4.85
|3.32
|Bridge Securitie
|9.75
|0.00
|3.28
Amit Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amit Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Amit Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.75
|
|4.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.75
|YEAR Low/High
|4.75
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|41.00
