Amit Spinning Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521076
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ASIL
|ISIN Code: INE988A01026
|
BSE
15:14 | 04 Sep
|
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
14:36 | 07 Jul
|
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.69
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.72
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.42
|52-Week low
|0.69
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.69
|Sell Qty
|12686.00
|OPEN
|0.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.70
|VOLUME
|1416
|52-Week high
|1.10
|52-Week low
|0.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.70
|Buy Qty
|1542.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Amit Spinning Industries Ltd.
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd
Amit Spinning Industries is promoted by K K Sheth and Arunoday Mills. The promoters belong to the Keshavlal Talakchand group, one of the leading exporters of textiles. The group also has a domestic marketing division which is involved in marketing yarn of cotton textile mills.
The company set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with a capacity of 25,200 spindles. The project was impl...> More
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|0.00%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.69
|
|0.69
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.69
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.69
|YEAR Low/High
|0.69
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.36
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Amit Spinning Industries: