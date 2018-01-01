Amit Spinning Industries Ltd

Amit Spinning Industries is promoted by K K Sheth and Arunoday Mills. The promoters belong to the Keshavlal Talakchand group, one of the leading exporters of textiles. The group also has a domestic marketing division which is involved in marketing yarn of cotton textile mills. The company set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with a capacity of 25,200 spindles. The project was impl...> More