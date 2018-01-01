JUST IN
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521076 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ASIL ISIN Code: INE988A01026
BSE 15:14 | 04 Sep Amit Spinning Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 14:36 | 07 Jul Amit Spinning Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.69
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.72
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.42
52-Week low 0.69
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.69
Sell Qty 12686.00
About Amit Spinning Industries Ltd.

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd

Amit Spinning Industries is promoted by K K Sheth and Arunoday Mills. The promoters belong to the Keshavlal Talakchand group, one of the leading exporters of textiles. The group also has a domestic marketing division which is involved in marketing yarn of cotton textile mills. The company set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with a capacity of 25,200 spindles.

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -28.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.18 1.11 -83.78
Operating Profit -0.18 -1.11 83.78
Net Profit -0.85 -2.64 67.8
Equity Capital 20.58 20.58 -
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Simplex Mills 9.98 -4.95 2.99
Thambbi Modern 5.11 -3.95 2.94
Vandana Knitwear 0.27 0.00 2.89
Amit Spinning 0.69 -4.17 2.84
Peeti Securities 7.48 1.91 2.80
RSC Internl. 4.58 4.81 2.63
Indus Fila 1.27 -4.51 2.63
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.51
Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA 0.00% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Amit Spinning Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.69
0.69
Week Low/High 0.00
0.69
Month Low/High 0.00
0.69
YEAR Low/High 0.69
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.36
28.00

