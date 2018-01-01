AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 500343
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AMJLAND
|ISIN Code: INE606A01024
|BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|24.35
|
-0.15
(-0.61%)
|
OPEN
26.00
|
HIGH
26.90
|
LOW
24.35
|NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|24.60
|
0.10
(0.41%)
|
OPEN
24.55
|
HIGH
26.95
|
LOW
24.55
About AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.
Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills (PPPM) incorporated in Nov 1964 is into manufacture of all varieties of paper, paper boards, paper products and cellulose pulp. N P Jatia along with persons acting in concert holds 51.52% in PPPM as on Dec 1, 2003. PPPM, which started manufacturing operations at Thergoan, Pune, in Jan.'68, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa, now produces 22,000 tpa of speciality ...> More
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|100
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.71
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.82
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.06
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.29
|5.63
|47.25
|Other Income
|0.81
|1.79
|-54.75
|Total Income
|9.1
|7.43
|22.48
|Total Expenses
|5.65
|5.28
|7.01
|Operating Profit
|3.45
|2.15
|60.47
|Net Profit
|2.12
|1.07
|98.13
|Equity Capital
|8.2
|8.2
|-
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shreyans Inds.
|132.95
|-6.44
|183.74
|S I Paper Mills
|119.50
|-0.42
|179.25
|Metroglobal
|78.00
|1.04
|127.37
|AMJ Land
|24.35
|-0.61
|99.83
|Sh. Ajit Pulp
|175.00
|0.09
|93.80
|Mysore Paper
|7.42
|4.95
|88.22
|Victory Paper
|58.90
|4.90
|79.52
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.80%
|-6.46%
|0.00%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-14.56%
|-3.15%
|-1.62%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-22.45%
|-7.52%
|1.56%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|6.33%
|3.58%
|4.94%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|25.19%
|25.19%
|16.58%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|0.00%
|16.59%
|16.65%
|18.25%
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.35
|
|26.90
|Week Low/High
|24.00
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|24.00
|
|29.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.00
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.60
|
|80.00
