AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 500343 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AMJLAND ISIN Code: INE606A01024
BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 24.35 -0.15
(-0.61%)
OPEN

26.00

 HIGH

26.90

 LOW

24.35
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 24.60 0.10
(0.41%)
OPEN

24.55

 HIGH

26.95

 LOW

24.55
About AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd

Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills (PPPM) incorporated in Nov 1964 is into manufacture of all varieties of paper, paper boards, paper products and cellulose pulp. N P Jatia along with persons acting in concert holds 51.52% in the PPPM as on Dec 1, 2003. PPPM, which started manufacturing operations at Thergoan, Pune, in Jan.'68, with an installed capacity of 6000 tpa, now produces 22,000 tpa of speciality

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   100
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.71
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.82
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.29 5.63 47.25
Other Income 0.81 1.79 -54.75
Total Income 9.1 7.43 22.48
Total Expenses 5.65 5.28 7.01
Operating Profit 3.45 2.15 60.47
Net Profit 2.12 1.07 98.13
Equity Capital 8.2 8.2 -
> More on AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Financials Results

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shreyans Inds. 132.95 -6.44 183.74
S I Paper Mills 119.50 -0.42 179.25
Metroglobal 78.00 1.04 127.37
AMJ Land 24.35 -0.61 99.83
Sh. Ajit Pulp 175.00 0.09 93.80
Mysore Paper 7.42 4.95 88.22
Victory Paper 58.90 4.90 79.52
> More on AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Peer Group

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.60
> More on AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.80% -6.46% 0.00% -0.99%
1 Month -14.56% -3.15% -1.62% -0.96%
3 Month -22.45% -7.52% 1.56% 0.87%
6 Month 6.33% 3.58% 4.94% 4.23%
1 Year 25.19% 25.19% 16.58% 15.99%
3 Year 0.00% 16.59% 16.65% 18.25%

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.35
26.90
Week Low/High 24.00
27.00
Month Low/High 24.00
29.00
YEAR Low/High 17.00
36.00
All TIME Low/High 2.60
80.00

