Amradeep Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531681 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE673C01020
BSE 15:10 | 07 Mar Amradeep Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amradeep Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.94
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.94
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 0.94
52-Week low 0.94
P/E 4.70
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.94
Buy Qty 28.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Amradeep Industries Ltd.

Amradeep Industries Ltd

Amradeep Industries Limited is engaged in commodity trading business in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Amradeep Industries was incorporated in 1984, by a private Indian party, as a specialized manufacturer of high quality construction equipment and agricultural equipment. On October 29, 2002 the name of the company was changed from Amstar Laminates to Amardeep Industries. Du...> More

Amradeep Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.70
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Amradeep Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 6.61 6.61 -
Amradeep Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mehta Integrat. 12.74 -2.00 6.37
Dynamic Archist. 12.50 25.00 6.26
Polytex India 4.61 0.00 6.22
Amradeep Inds. 0.94 0.00 6.21
Octal Credit Cap 12.40 0.00 6.20
IKAB Securities 17.85 -4.80 6.10
Galada Finance 20.00 -1.23 6.00
Amradeep Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 86.82
Amradeep Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Amradeep Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.94
0.94
Week Low/High 0.00
0.94
Month Low/High 0.00
0.94
YEAR Low/High 0.94
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
30.00

