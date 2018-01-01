You are here » Home
» Company
» Amradeep Industries Ltd
Amradeep Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531681
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE673C01020
|
BSE
15:10 | 07 Mar
|
Amradeep Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Amradeep Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.94
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|0.94
|52-Week low
|0.94
|P/E
|4.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.94
|Buy Qty
|28.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.94
|CLOSE
|0.94
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|0.94
|52-Week low
|0.94
|P/E
|4.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.94
|Buy Qty
|28.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.21
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Amradeep Industries Ltd.
Amradeep Industries Ltd
Amradeep Industries Limited is engaged in commodity trading business in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Amradeep Industries was incorporated in 1984, by a private Indian party, as a specialized manufacturer of high quality construction equipment and agricultural equipment. On October 29, 2002 the name of the company was changed from Amstar Laminates to Amardeep Industries. Du...> More
Amradeep Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Amradeep Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Amradeep Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Amradeep Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Amradeep Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Amradeep Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.94
|
|0.94
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.94
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.94
|YEAR Low/High
|0.94
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|30.00
Quick Links for Amradeep Industries: