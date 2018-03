Amrapali Industries Ltd

Amrapali Industries Ltd, the principal company of Amrapali group, was incorporated in teh year 1988. The company is engaged in the bullion business along with the corporate membership of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange of India (NCDEX) and Ahmedabad Commodity Exchange. The companys registered office is located at Ahmedabad....> More