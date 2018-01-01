Amraworld Agrico Ltd

Amraworld Agrico Limited trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Amraworld Agrico was incorporated in the year 1991. The coompany was earlier known as Gujarat Narmada Spinning. It got its present name on September 9, 2002. The company has business activities in commodity trading and started trading castor seeds in 2006-07....> More