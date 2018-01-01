JUST IN
Amraworld Agrico Ltd.

BSE: 531991 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE735C01027
BSE 11:09 | 05 Mar 0.28 0.01
(3.70%)
OPEN

0.28

 HIGH

0.28

 LOW

0.28
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amraworld Agrico Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Amraworld Agrico Ltd.

Amraworld Agrico Ltd

Amraworld Agrico Limited trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Amraworld Agrico was incorporated in the year 1991. The coompany was earlier known as Gujarat Narmada Spinning. It got its present name on September 9, 2002. The company has business activities in commodity trading and started trading castor seeds in 2006-07....> More

Amraworld Agrico Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.11
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amraworld Agrico Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 12.03 12.03 -
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Agrimony Comm. 3.00 0.00 3.42
Positive Electr. 10.58 0.00 3.39
Kemistar Corp. 18.05 4.94 3.38
Amraworld Agrico 0.28 3.70 3.37
Oswal Yarns 8.30 0.00 3.33
Rotographics (I) 9.25 -4.64 3.33
Vertex Spinning 1.64 0.00 3.27
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 68.50
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -3.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -73.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Amraworld Agrico Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.28
0.28
Week Low/High 0.28
0.00
Month Low/High 0.27
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.24
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.24
18.00

