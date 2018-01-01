Amraworld Agrico Ltd.
|BSE: 531991
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE735C01027
|BSE 11:09 | 05 Mar
|0.28
|
0.01
(3.70%)
|
OPEN
0.28
|
HIGH
0.28
|
LOW
0.28
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amraworld Agrico Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.28
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.27
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|0.37
|52-Week low
|0.24
|P/E
|3.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.28
|Buy Qty
|7490.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amraworld Agrico Ltd.
Amraworld Agrico Limited trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Amraworld Agrico was incorporated in the year 1991. The coompany was earlier known as Gujarat Narmada Spinning. It got its present name on September 9, 2002. The company has business activities in commodity trading and started trading castor seeds in 2006-07....> More
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.11
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.29
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December2017
-
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Friday November 10 2017
-
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|12.03
|12.03
|-
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Agrimony Comm.
|3.00
|0.00
|3.42
|Positive Electr.
|10.58
|0.00
|3.39
|Kemistar Corp.
|18.05
|4.94
|3.38
|Amraworld Agrico
|0.28
|3.70
|3.37
|Oswal Yarns
|8.30
|0.00
|3.33
|Rotographics (I)
|9.25
|-4.64
|3.33
|Vertex Spinning
|1.64
|0.00
|3.27
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-3.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-73.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Amraworld Agrico Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.28
|
|0.28
|Week Low/High
|0.28
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.27
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.24
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.24
|
|18.00
