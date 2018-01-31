Amrit Corp Ltd

Amrit Banaspati, engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati since its inception, diversified its activities by putting up a mini-paper plant in 1978. The paper unit uses only agro wastes like wheat/rice straw to manufacture quality printing and writing paper. Over the years, refined-oil units, margarine plants and washing soap units have also been added to its two vanaspati plants. The food division ...> More