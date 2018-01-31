JUST IN
Amrit Corp Ltd.

BSE: 507525 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866E01026
BSE LIVE 12:07 | 12 Mar 1258.00 44.75
(3.69%)
OPEN

1198.00

 HIGH

1258.00

 LOW

1195.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Amrit Corp Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1198.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1213.25
VOLUME 97
52-Week high 1668.00
52-Week low 430.10
P/E 19.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 404
Buy Price 1258.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Amrit Corp Ltd.

Amrit Corp Ltd

Amrit Banaspati, engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati since its inception, diversified its activities by putting up a mini-paper plant in 1978. The paper unit uses only agro wastes like wheat/rice straw to manufacture quality printing and writing paper. Over the years, refined-oil units, margarine plants and washing soap units have also been added to its two vanaspati plants. The food division ...> More

Amrit Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   404
EPS - TTM () [*S] 64.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   75.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 597.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amrit Corp Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.19 12.04 9.55
Other Income 11.33 -1.88 702.66
Total Income 24.52 10.16 141.34
Total Expenses 13.12 12.41 5.72
Operating Profit 11.4 -2.25 606.67
Net Profit 7.86 -1.9 513.68
Equity Capital 3.21 3.21 -
> More on Amrit Corp Ltd Financials Results

Amrit Corp Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Esteem Bio Org. 19.05 -1.04 473.58
T N Petro Prod. 50.80 -1.74 457.05
Eco Friendly 17.95 -1.91 444.62
Amrit Corp 1258.00 3.69 403.82
Hind.Foods 290.00 0.85 376.71
Foods & Inns 1717.80 5.45 276.57
JHS Sven.Lab. 59.65 -1.40 265.68
> More on Amrit Corp Ltd Peer Group

Amrit Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.86
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.34
> More on Amrit Corp Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Amrit Corp Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.46% NA 0.12% -0.82%
1 Month -2.48% NA -1.49% -0.79%
3 Month 8.35% NA 1.69% 1.04%
6 Month 49.76% NA 5.07% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.73% 16.20%
3 Year 211.39% NA 16.79% 18.46%

Amrit Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1195.00
1258.00
Week Low/High 1195.00
1331.00
Month Low/High 1187.50
1405.00
YEAR Low/High 430.10
1668.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
1668.00

