Amrit Corp Ltd.
|BSE: 507525
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866E01026
|BSE LIVE 12:07 | 12 Mar
|1258.00
|
44.75
(3.69%)
|
OPEN
1198.00
|
HIGH
1258.00
|
LOW
1195.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Amrit Corp Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1198.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1213.25
|VOLUME
|97
|52-Week high
|1668.00
|52-Week low
|430.10
|P/E
|19.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|404
|Buy Price
|1258.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|404
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|1198.00
|CLOSE
|1213.25
|VOLUME
|97
|52-Week high
|1668.00
|52-Week low
|430.10
|P/E
|19.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|404
|Buy Price
|1258.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|403.82
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Amrit Corp Ltd.
Amrit Banaspati, engaged in the manufacture of vanaspati since its inception, diversified its activities by putting up a mini-paper plant in 1978. The paper unit uses only agro wastes like wheat/rice straw to manufacture quality printing and writing paper. Over the years, refined-oil units, margarine plants and washing soap units have also been added to its two vanaspati plants. The food division ...> More
Amrit Corp Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|404
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|64.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|75.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.62
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|597.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.10
Amrit Corp Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.19
|12.04
|9.55
|Other Income
|11.33
|-1.88
|702.66
|Total Income
|24.52
|10.16
|141.34
|Total Expenses
|13.12
|12.41
|5.72
|Operating Profit
|11.4
|-2.25
|606.67
|Net Profit
|7.86
|-1.9
|513.68
|Equity Capital
|3.21
|3.21
|-
Amrit Corp Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Esteem Bio Org.
|19.05
|-1.04
|473.58
|T N Petro Prod.
|50.80
|-1.74
|457.05
|Eco Friendly
|17.95
|-1.91
|444.62
|Amrit Corp
|1258.00
|3.69
|403.82
|Hind.Foods
|290.00
|0.85
|376.71
|Foods & Inns
|1717.80
|5.45
|276.57
|JHS Sven.Lab.
|59.65
|-1.40
|265.68
Amrit Corp Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amrit Corp Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|NA
|0.12%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-2.48%
|NA
|-1.49%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|8.35%
|NA
|1.69%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|49.76%
|NA
|5.07%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.73%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|211.39%
|NA
|16.79%
|18.46%
Amrit Corp Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1195.00
|
|1258.00
|Week Low/High
|1195.00
|
|1331.00
|Month Low/High
|1187.50
|
|1405.00
|YEAR Low/High
|430.10
|
|1668.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|1668.00
Quick Links for Amrit Corp:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices