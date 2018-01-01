JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Anant Raj Ltd

Anant Raj Ltd.

BSE: 515055 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ANANTRAJ ISIN Code: INE242C01024
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 50.75 0.35
(0.69%)
OPEN

50.50

 HIGH

51.55

 LOW

49.90
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 50.65 0.20
(0.40%)
OPEN

51.90

 HIGH

51.90

 LOW

49.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 50.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 50.40
VOLUME 184152
52-Week high 84.95
52-Week low 45.35
P/E 31.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,498
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 50.75
Sell Qty 1420.00
OPEN 50.50
CLOSE 50.40
VOLUME 184152
52-Week high 84.95
52-Week low 45.35
P/E 31.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,498
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 50.75
Sell Qty 1420.00

About Anant Raj Ltd.

Anant Raj Ltd

Anant Raj Industries Ltd is one of the leading copnstruction and infrastructure developers in North Capital Region (NCR). Their name has become synonymous with the highest quality, excellence and innovation in the field of real estate development. The company manufactures ceramic wall and floor tiles in plain, colour and decorative types. The manufacturing facilities is located at Rewari in Haryan...> More

Anant Raj Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,498
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.92
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.48
Book Value / Share () [*S] 139.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anant Raj Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 120.28 135.77 -11.41
Other Income 2.01 6.34 -68.3
Total Income 122.29 142.11 -13.95
Total Expenses 85.79 92.21 -6.96
Operating Profit 36.5 49.9 -26.85
Net Profit 14.96 20.5 -27.02
Equity Capital 59.02 59.02 -
> More on Anant Raj Ltd Financials Results

Anant Raj Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 1796.76
Ashiana Housing 156.05 -1.05 1597.17
Unitech 6.03 -4.29 1577.63
Anant Raj 50.75 0.69 1497.63
D B Realty 53.95 3.75 1312.39
Marathon Nextgen 450.20 -3.99 1035.46
Ajmera Realty 237.70 -0.27 843.36
> More on Anant Raj Ltd Peer Group

Anant Raj Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.47
Banks/FIs 0.28
FIIs 8.37
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.78
> More on Anant Raj Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Anant Raj Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.19% -7.99% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.73% -14.66% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.46% -16.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.86% -16.07% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.95% 4.54% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 17.07% 16.17% 17.24% 19.02%

Anant Raj Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.90
51.55
Week Low/High 49.10
56.00
Month Low/High 49.10
63.00
YEAR Low/High 45.35
85.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
395.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Anant Raj: