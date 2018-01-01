Anant Raj Ltd.
|BSE: 515055
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ANANTRAJ
|ISIN Code: INE242C01024
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|50.75
|
0.35
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
50.50
|
HIGH
51.55
|
LOW
49.90
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|50.65
|
0.20
(0.40%)
|
OPEN
51.90
|
HIGH
51.90
|
LOW
49.90
|OPEN
|50.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.40
|VOLUME
|184152
|52-Week high
|84.95
|52-Week low
|45.35
|P/E
|31.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,498
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|50.75
|Sell Qty
|1420.00
|OPEN
|51.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.45
|VOLUME
|588535
|52-Week high
|84.80
|52-Week low
|45.55
|P/E
|31.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,498
|Buy Price
|50.60
|Buy Qty
|170.00
|Sell Price
|50.65
|Sell Qty
|475.00
|OPEN
|50.50
|CLOSE
|50.40
|VOLUME
|184152
|52-Week high
|84.95
|52-Week low
|45.35
|P/E
|31.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,498
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|50.75
|Sell Qty
|1420.00
|OPEN
|51.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.45
|VOLUME
|588535
|52-Week high
|84.80
|52-Week low
|45.55
|P/E
|31.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1497.63
|Buy Price
|50.60
|Buy Qty
|170.00
|Sell Price
|50.65
|Sell Qty
|475.00
About Anant Raj Ltd.
Anant Raj Industries Ltd is one of the leading copnstruction and infrastructure developers in North Capital Region (NCR). Their name has become synonymous with the highest quality, excellence and innovation in the field of real estate development. The company manufactures ceramic wall and floor tiles in plain, colour and decorative types. The manufacturing facilities is located at Rewari in Haryan...> More
Anant Raj Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,498
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.59
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.92
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.48
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|139.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.36
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14 2018 (Meeting Adjourned On 12Th February 2018)
-
-
Anant Raj Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|120.28
|135.77
|-11.41
|Other Income
|2.01
|6.34
|-68.3
|Total Income
|122.29
|142.11
|-13.95
|Total Expenses
|85.79
|92.21
|-6.96
|Operating Profit
|36.5
|49.9
|-26.85
|Net Profit
|14.96
|20.5
|-27.02
|Equity Capital
|59.02
|59.02
|-
Anant Raj Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|H D I L
|41.40
|-2.13
|1796.76
|Ashiana Housing
|156.05
|-1.05
|1597.17
|Unitech
|6.03
|-4.29
|1577.63
|Anant Raj
|50.75
|0.69
|1497.63
|D B Realty
|53.95
|3.75
|1312.39
|Marathon Nextgen
|450.20
|-3.99
|1035.46
|Ajmera Realty
|237.70
|-0.27
|843.36
Anant Raj Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Anant Raj Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.19%
|-7.99%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.73%
|-14.66%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.46%
|-16.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.86%
|-16.07%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.95%
|4.54%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|17.07%
|16.17%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Anant Raj Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.90
|
|51.55
|Week Low/High
|49.10
|
|56.00
|Month Low/High
|49.10
|
|63.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.35
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|395.00
Quick Links for Anant Raj:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices