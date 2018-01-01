JUST IN
Anar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531127 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE148B01025
BSE 15:00 | 07 Mar 17.15 -0.90
(-4.99%)
OPEN

17.15

 HIGH

17.15

 LOW

17.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anar Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.05
VOLUME 98
52-Week high 103.00
52-Week low 17.15
P/E 47.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 17.15
Buy Qty 402.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Anar Industries Ltd.

Anar Industries Ltd

The company was incorporated as Jolly Fiscal in Jul.'92. The name of the company was changed to the present one in Sep.'94. The company was promoted by Jayesh R Mor. The company is engaged in financial services like leasing, hire-purchase, project financing, loan syndication, etc. The company's leasing portfolio covers leasing of plant and machinery, automobiles, household and office equipment...> More

Anar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 47.64
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Anar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.79 -
Other Income -
Total Income 1.79 -
Total Expenses 0.08 1.85 -95.68
Operating Profit -0.08 -0.06 -33.33
Net Profit -1.65 -1.77 6.78
Equity Capital 10.03 10.03 -
> More on Anar Industries Ltd Financials Results

Anar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pincon Lifestyle 6.15 -1.91 18.60
Neeraj Paper Mkt 16.80 5.00 18.48
Creative Mercha. 35.50 0.00 17.75
Anar Inds. 17.15 -4.99 17.20
Gautam Exim 55.00 0.00 16.94
Golden Bull 3.47 0.00 16.45
Shantai Indust. 108.80 5.58 16.32
> More on Anar Industries Ltd Peer Group

Anar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.33
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.53
> More on Anar Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Anar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.11% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -81.86% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Anar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.15
17.15
Week Low/High 17.15
17.00
Month Low/High 17.15
18.00
YEAR Low/High 17.15
103.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
128.00

