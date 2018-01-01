Anar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531127
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE148B01025
|BSE 15:00 | 07 Mar
|17.15
|
-0.90
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
17.15
|
HIGH
17.15
|
LOW
17.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Anar Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.05
|VOLUME
|98
|52-Week high
|103.00
|52-Week low
|17.15
|P/E
|47.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|17.15
|Buy Qty
|402.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|47.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|17.15
|CLOSE
|18.05
|VOLUME
|98
|52-Week high
|103.00
|52-Week low
|17.15
|P/E
|47.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|17.15
|Buy Qty
|402.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|47.64
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Anar Industries Ltd.
The company was incorporated as Jolly Fiscal in Jul.'92. The name of the company was changed to the present one in Sep.'94. The company was promoted by Jayesh R Mor. The company is engaged in financial services like leasing, hire-purchase, project financing, loan syndication, etc. The company's leasing portfolio covers leasing of plant and machinery, automobiles, household and office equipment...> More
Anar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|47.64
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.90
Announcement
Anar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.79
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.79
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|1.85
|-95.68
|Operating Profit
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|-1.65
|-1.77
|6.78
|Equity Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|-
Anar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pincon Lifestyle
|6.15
|-1.91
|18.60
|Neeraj Paper Mkt
|16.80
|5.00
|18.48
|Creative Mercha.
|35.50
|0.00
|17.75
|Anar Inds.
|17.15
|-4.99
|17.20
|Gautam Exim
|55.00
|0.00
|16.94
|Golden Bull
|3.47
|0.00
|16.45
|Shantai Indust.
|108.80
|5.58
|16.32
Anar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Anar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.11%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-81.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Anar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.15
|
|17.15
|Week Low/High
|17.15
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|17.15
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.15
|
|103.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|128.00
Quick Links for Anar Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices