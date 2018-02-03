JUST IN
Andhra Cements Ltd.

BSE: 532141 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ANDHRACEMT ISIN Code: INE666E01012
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 9.70 -0.43
(-4.24%)
OPEN

10.10

 HIGH

10.30

 LOW

9.65
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 9.75 -0.35
(-3.47%)
OPEN

10.05

 HIGH

10.40

 LOW

9.65
About Andhra Cements Ltd.

Andhra Cements Ltd

Andhra Cement Ltd.(formerly Andhra Cement Company Ltd.), incorporated in Dec.'36, was promoted and owned by the Sadu Jain group. It manufactures and markets cement under the Durga Prasad trade name. It's first unit was commissioned in Vijayawada in 1940. Later, it was extended in three stages in 1951, 1958 and 1970. By 1987, total capacity reached 2.4 lac tpa of cement. The company possesses minin...> More

Andhra Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   285
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Andhra Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 113.77 86.37 31.72
Other Income 0.76 0.34 123.53
Total Income 114.53 86.71 32.08
Total Expenses 108.04 73.88 46.24
Operating Profit 6.49 12.83 -49.42
Net Profit -33.77 -24.55 -37.56
Equity Capital 293.52 293.52 -
> More on Andhra Cements Ltd Financials Results

Andhra Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saurashtra Cem. 73.95 -0.07 511.66
Anjani Portland 178.00 0.54 450.16
Sh. Digvijay Cem 24.00 0.63 339.29
Andhra Cements 9.70 -4.24 284.71
Guj. Sidhee Cem. 29.80 0.68 256.73
Kakatiya Cement 264.05 -1.71 205.17
Keerthi Indus 129.05 -2.09 103.50
> More on Andhra Cements Ltd Peer Group

Andhra Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.79
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 2.52
Insurance 0.10
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.55
> More on Andhra Cements Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Andhra Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.77% -10.96% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.35% -15.95% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.99% -13.33% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.51% -32.06% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.29% -2.50% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.41% 1.04% 17.24% 19.01%

Andhra Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.65
10.30
Week Low/High 9.65
11.00
Month Low/High 9.65
12.00
YEAR Low/High 8.30
16.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
62.00

