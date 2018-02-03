Andhra Cements Ltd

Andhra Cement Ltd.(formerly Andhra Cement Company Ltd.), incorporated in Dec.'36, was promoted and owned by the Sadu Jain group. It manufactures and markets cement under the Durga Prasad trade name. It's first unit was commissioned in Vijayawada in 1940. Later, it was extended in three stages in 1951, 1958 and 1970. By 1987, total capacity reached 2.4 lac tpa of cement. The company possesses minin...> More