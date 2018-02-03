Andhra Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 532141
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ANDHRACEMT
|ISIN Code: INE666E01012
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|9.70
|
-0.43
(-4.24%)
|
OPEN
10.10
|
HIGH
10.30
|
LOW
9.65
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|9.75
|
-0.35
(-3.47%)
|
OPEN
10.05
|
HIGH
10.40
|
LOW
9.65
About Andhra Cements Ltd.
Andhra Cement Ltd.(formerly Andhra Cement Company Ltd.), incorporated in Dec.'36, was promoted and owned by the Sadu Jain group. It manufactures and markets cement under the Durga Prasad trade name. It's first unit was commissioned in Vijayawada in 1940. Later, it was extended in three stages in 1951, 1958 and 1970. By 1987, total capacity reached 2.4 lac tpa of cement. The company possesses minin...> More
Andhra Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|285
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-4.24
Andhra Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|113.77
|86.37
|31.72
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.34
|123.53
|Total Income
|114.53
|86.71
|32.08
|Total Expenses
|108.04
|73.88
|46.24
|Operating Profit
|6.49
|12.83
|-49.42
|Net Profit
|-33.77
|-24.55
|-37.56
|Equity Capital
|293.52
|293.52
|-
Andhra Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Saurashtra Cem.
|73.95
|-0.07
|511.66
|Anjani Portland
|178.00
|0.54
|450.16
|Sh. Digvijay Cem
|24.00
|0.63
|339.29
|Andhra Cements
|9.70
|-4.24
|284.71
|Guj. Sidhee Cem.
|29.80
|0.68
|256.73
|Kakatiya Cement
|264.05
|-1.71
|205.17
|Keerthi Indus
|129.05
|-2.09
|103.50
Andhra Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Andhra Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.77%
|-10.96%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.35%
|-15.95%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.99%
|-13.33%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.51%
|-32.06%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.29%
|-2.50%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.41%
|1.04%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Andhra Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.65
|
|10.30
|Week Low/High
|9.65
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.65
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.30
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|62.00
