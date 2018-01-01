JUST IN
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500012 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ANDHRAPET ISIN Code: INE714B01016
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 58.75 1.10
(1.91%)
OPEN

59.90

 HIGH

60.40

 LOW

57.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd

Incorporated on 18 Apr.'84, Andhra Petrochemicals was jointly promoted by Harish Chandra Prasad of Andhra Sugars and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. With a capacity of 30,000 tpa, the Rs 150-cr project planned to manufacture oxo-alcohol, was set up with a licence from Davy McKee, London. The project went on stream in Oct.'93 with a cost overrun of Rs 45 cr. To finance thi...

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   499
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 142.95 93.57 52.77
Other Income 0.69 0.42 64.29
Total Income 143.64 93.99 52.82
Total Expenses 122.9 86.94 41.36
Operating Profit 20.74 7.05 194.18
Net Profit 15.77 3.42 361.11
Equity Capital 84.97 84.97 -
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Punjab Chemicals 418.50 6.16 513.08
Ellen.Indl.Gas 310.00 -4.62 513.05
Plastiblends (I) 197.35 0.48 512.72
Andhra Petrochem 58.75 1.91 499.20
Camphor & Allied 966.00 -0.93 495.56
TGV Sraac 51.00 -1.64 468.28
DIC India 498.30 1.82 457.44
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.05
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 42.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.25
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.62% NA -0.09% -1.10%
1 Month -5.92% NA -1.71% -1.07%
3 Month 14.30% NA 1.47% 0.75%
6 Month 72.04% NA 4.84% 4.11%
1 Year 124.24% NA 16.47% 15.86%
3 Year 461.66% NA 16.54% 18.12%

Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 57.25
60.40
Week Low/High 49.75
60.40
Month Low/High 49.75
64.00
YEAR Low/High 22.90
78.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
78.00

