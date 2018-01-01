You are here » Home
» Company
» Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500012
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ANDHRAPET
|ISIN Code: INE714B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
58.75
|
1.10
(1.91%)
|
OPEN
59.90
|
HIGH
60.40
|
LOW
57.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|59.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.65
|VOLUME
|61813
|52-Week high
|77.90
|52-Week low
|22.90
|P/E
|14.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|499
|Buy Price
|58.50
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|58.85
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|499
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|59.90
|CLOSE
|57.65
|VOLUME
|61813
|52-Week high
|77.90
|52-Week low
|22.90
|P/E
|14.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|499
|Buy Price
|58.50
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|58.85
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|499.20
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
Incorporated on 18 Apr.'84, Andhra Petrochemicals was jointly promoted by Harish Chandra Prasad of Andhra Sugars and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation.
With a capacity of 30,000 tpa, the Rs 150-cr project planned to manufacture oxo-alcohol, was set up with a licence from Davy McKee, London. The project went on stream in Oct.'93 with a cost overrun of Rs 45 cr. To finance thi...> More
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|142.95
|93.57
|52.77
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.42
|64.29
|Total Income
|143.64
|93.99
|52.82
|Total Expenses
|122.9
|86.94
|41.36
|Operating Profit
|20.74
|7.05
|194.18
|Net Profit
|15.77
|3.42
|361.11
|Equity Capital
|84.97
|84.97
| -
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.62%
|NA
|-0.09%
|-1.10%
|1 Month
|-5.92%
|NA
|-1.71%
|-1.07%
|3 Month
|14.30%
|NA
|1.47%
|0.75%
|6 Month
|72.04%
|NA
|4.84%
|4.11%
|1 Year
|124.24%
|NA
|16.47%
|15.86%
|3 Year
|461.66%
|NA
|16.54%
|18.12%
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|57.25
|
|60.40
|Week Low/High
|49.75
|
|60.40
|Month Low/High
|49.75
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.90
|
|78.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|78.00
Quick Links for Andhra Petrochemicals: