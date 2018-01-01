Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd

Incorporated on 18 Apr.'84, Andhra Petrochemicals was jointly promoted by Harish Chandra Prasad of Andhra Sugars and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation. With a capacity of 30,000 tpa, the Rs 150-cr project planned to manufacture oxo-alcohol, was set up with a licence from Davy McKee, London. The project went on stream in Oct.'93 with a cost overrun of Rs 45 cr. To finance thi...> More