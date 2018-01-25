JUST IN
Aneri Fincap Ltd.

BSE: 531252 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE720D01019
BSE 15:14 | 05 Mar 4.50 -0.05
(-1.10%)
OPEN

4.50

 HIGH

4.50

 LOW

4.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aneri Fincap Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.55
VOLUME 30
52-Week high 6.03
52-Week low 3.60
P/E 1.68
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.50
Sell Qty 1560.00
About Aneri Fincap Ltd.

Aneri Fincap Ltd

Farry Industries Limited provides leasing and hire purchase financing services. The company was formerly known as Farry Leasing & Hire Purchase Private Limited and later changed its name to Farry Industries Limited in November, 1994. The company was incorporated in 1990....> More

Aneri Fincap Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.68
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aneri Fincap Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.83 0.01 18200
Other Income -
Total Income 1.83 0.01 18200
Total Expenses 1.45 0.32 353.13
Operating Profit 0.38 -0.3 226.67
Net Profit 0.25 -0.3 183.33
Equity Capital 3.01 3.01 -
Aneri Fincap Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KEN Fin.Serv. 4.75 3.26 1.42
Marvel Web Soln 2.75 -3.51 1.38
Valley Magnesite 13.12 4.96 1.38
Aneri Fincap 4.50 -1.10 1.35
Sheraton Proper. 10.98 4.97 1.32
RAJKOT INV.TRUST 12.50 25.00 1.25
Linear Inds 10.87 4.92 1.24
Aneri Fincap Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.58
Aneri Fincap Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 25.00% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aneri Fincap Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.50
4.50
Week Low/High 4.50
5.00
Month Low/High 4.50
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.60
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.94
41.00

