Aneri Fincap Ltd.
|BSE: 531252
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE720D01019
|BSE 15:14 | 05 Mar
|4.50
|
-0.05
(-1.10%)
|
OPEN
4.50
|
HIGH
4.50
|
LOW
4.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aneri Fincap Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.55
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|6.03
|52-Week low
|3.60
|P/E
|1.68
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.50
|Sell Qty
|1560.00
About Aneri Fincap Ltd.
Farry Industries Limited provides leasing and hire purchase financing services. The company was formerly known as Farry Leasing & Hire Purchase Private Limited and later changed its name to Farry Industries Limited in November, 1994. The company was incorporated in 1990....> More
Aneri Fincap Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.68
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
Aneri Fincap Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.83
|0.01
|18200
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.83
|0.01
|18200
|Total Expenses
|1.45
|0.32
|353.13
|Operating Profit
|0.38
|-0.3
|226.67
|Net Profit
|0.25
|-0.3
|183.33
|Equity Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|-
Aneri Fincap Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KEN Fin.Serv.
|4.75
|3.26
|1.42
|Marvel Web Soln
|2.75
|-3.51
|1.38
|Valley Magnesite
|13.12
|4.96
|1.38
|Aneri Fincap
|4.50
|-1.10
|1.35
|Sheraton Proper.
|10.98
|4.97
|1.32
|RAJKOT INV.TRUST
|12.50
|25.00
|1.25
|Linear Inds
|10.87
|4.92
|1.24
Aneri Fincap Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aneri Fincap Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|25.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aneri Fincap Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.50
|
|4.50
|Week Low/High
|4.50
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.50
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.60
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.94
|
|41.00
