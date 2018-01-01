Anik Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519383
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ANIKINDS
|ISIN Code: INE087B01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|34.75
|
-1.75
(-4.79%)
|
OPEN
34.70
|
HIGH
35.50
|
LOW
34.50
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|34.45
|
-0.30
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
34.90
|
HIGH
36.25
|
LOW
32.40
About Anik Industries Ltd.
Madhya Pradesh Glychem Industries (MPGIL),incorporated as a public limited company on 10 Feb.'76 was promoted as a joint venture between the M P State Industries Corporation and a private promoter, Chemical Construction Company Pvt Ltd, to set up a solvent extraction plant. However, there was not much activity in MPGIL till 1985 when the Ruchi Group acquired the controlling interest from its erstw...> More
Anik Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|96
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.09
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|114.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman and Managing Director
-
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
Anik Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|132.19
|100.52
|31.51
|Other Income
|3.37
|1.63
|106.75
|Total Income
|135.55
|102.14
|32.71
|Total Expenses
|131.94
|99.67
|32.38
|Operating Profit
|3.62
|2.48
|45.97
|Net Profit
|0.62
|0.78
|-20.51
|Equity Capital
|27.75
|27.75
|-
Anik Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Oasis Tradelink
|108.45
|0.23
|117.89
|High Ground
|10.08
|-3.63
|116.02
|Vama Inds.
|21.75
|1.16
|114.30
|Anik Industries
|34.75
|-4.79
|96.43
|Starlite Comp.
|55.85
|7.20
|95.50
|Mystic Electron.
|48.00
|94.90
|Bhatia Communic.
|150.00
|0.00
|93.90
Anik Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Anik Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|-9.10%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.36%
|-14.20%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-30.29%
|-33.43%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.95%
|-11.21%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|37.35%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|47.56%
|52.10%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Anik Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.50
|
|35.50
|Week Low/High
|34.00
|
|40.00
|Month Low/High
|34.00
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.70
|
|82.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.85
|
|117.00
