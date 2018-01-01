JUST IN
Anik Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519383 Sector: Others
NSE: ANIKINDS ISIN Code: INE087B01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 34.75 -1.75
(-4.79%)
OPEN

34.70

 HIGH

35.50

 LOW

34.50
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 34.45 -0.30
(-0.86%)
OPEN

34.90

 HIGH

36.25

 LOW

32.40
OPEN 34.70
CLOSE 36.50
VOLUME 1248
52-Week high 82.35
52-Week low 23.70
P/E 4.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 96
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Anik Industries Ltd.

Anik Industries Ltd

Madhya Pradesh Glychem Industries (MPGIL),incorporated as a public limited company on 10 Feb.'76 was promoted as a joint venture between the M P State Industries Corporation and a private promoter, Chemical Construction Company Pvt Ltd, to set up a solvent extraction plant. However, there was not much activity in MPGIL till 1985 when the Ruchi Group acquired the controlling interest from its erstw...> More

Anik Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   96
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 114.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anik Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 132.19 100.52 31.51
Other Income 3.37 1.63 106.75
Total Income 135.55 102.14 32.71
Total Expenses 131.94 99.67 32.38
Operating Profit 3.62 2.48 45.97
Net Profit 0.62 0.78 -20.51
Equity Capital 27.75 27.75 -
Anik Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oasis Tradelink 108.45 0.23 117.89
High Ground 10.08 -3.63 116.02
Vama Inds. 21.75 1.16 114.30
Anik Industries 34.75 -4.79 96.43
Starlite Comp. 55.85 7.20 95.50
Mystic Electron. 48.00 94.90
Bhatia Communic. 150.00 0.00 93.90
Anik Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 12.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.49
Anik Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.34% -9.10% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.36% -14.20% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -30.29% -33.43% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.95% -11.21% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 37.35% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 47.56% 52.10% 17.24% 19.02%

Anik Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.50
35.50
Week Low/High 34.00
40.00
Month Low/High 34.00
53.00
YEAR Low/High 23.70
82.00
All TIME Low/High 1.85
117.00

