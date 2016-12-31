You are here » Home
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 504629
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ASILIND
|ISIN Code: INE904B01013
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 15 May
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|2040
|52-Week high
|1.47
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.00
|CLOSE
|1.05
|VOLUME
|2040
|52-Week high
|1.47
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd.
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in 1968 with the name Anil Steel and Industries Ltd. The company was established with an ambition of becoming the market leader in the manufacturing of Hardened and Tempered (H&T) steel strips. The technical assistance and equipments were provided by Hoesch werke Hohenlimburg Schwele A.G., Germany for producing for H&T ...> More
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-70.81%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.31%
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.10
|YEAR Low/High
|1.00
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.32
|
|182.00
