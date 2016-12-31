Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in 1968 with the name Anil Steel and Industries Ltd. The company was established with an ambition of becoming the market leader in the manufacturing of Hardened and Tempered (H&T) steel strips. The technical assistance and equipments were provided by Hoesch werke Hohenlimburg Schwele A.G., Germany for producing for H&T ...> More