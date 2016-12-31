JUST IN
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 504629 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ASILIND ISIN Code: INE904B01013
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 15 May Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.05
VOLUME 2040
52-Week high 1.47
52-Week low 1.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd.

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in 1968 with the name Anil Steel and Industries Ltd. The company was established with an ambition of becoming the market leader in the manufacturing of Hardened and Tempered (H&T) steel strips. The technical assistance and equipments were provided by Hoesch werke Hohenlimburg Schwele A.G., Germany for producing for H&T

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 4.21 3.31 27.19
Other Income -
Total Income 4.21 3.31 27.19
Total Expenses 5.46 6.15 -11.22
Operating Profit -1.25 -2.84 55.99
Net Profit -2.05 -7.34 72.07
Equity Capital 25.57 25.57 -
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07
Gopal Iron Stl. 6.18 0.00 3.04
Chennai Ferrous 8.15 0.00 2.93
Anil Spl Steel 1.08 2.86 2.76
Bloom Inds. 5.39 4.86 2.54
P.M. Telelinnks 2.34 4.93 2.36
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 9.59
Banks/FIs 5.66
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 26.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.01
Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.05%
3 Year -70.81% NA 16.69% 18.31%

Anil Special Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.00
1.10
Week Low/High 0.00
1.10
Month Low/High 0.00
1.10
YEAR Low/High 1.00
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.32
182.00

