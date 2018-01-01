Anjani Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531878
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE283D01018
|BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar
|3.88
|
-0.20
(-4.90%)
|
OPEN
3.88
|
HIGH
3.88
|
LOW
3.88
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Anjani Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.88
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.08
|VOLUME
|1400
|52-Week high
|7.58
|52-Week low
|3.88
|P/E
|16.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.88
|Buy Qty
|3800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Anjani Finance Ltd.
Anjani Finance Limited operates as a non banking finance company in India. It also engages in trading in shares and securities. In addition, the company operates a wind energy generation plant and supplies energy to Rajasthan Power Procurement Company under the purchase of power agreement. Anjani Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989 with the name Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited...> More
Anjani Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.87
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
Announcement
-
UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017.
-
BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS.Will Be Held On Monday The 12Th Day Of Fe
-
BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31/12/2017 Will Be
-
-
Sub: Submission Of Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended As On 31-12-2017.
-
RESUBMISSION OF FINANCIAL RESULT FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 30/09/2017
Anjani Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|0.3
|-40
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.18
|0.3
|-40
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.26
|-50
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.13
|-84.62
|Equity Capital
|10.14
|10.14
|-
Anjani Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Thirdwave Fin.
|18.15
|4.91
|4.01
|ISF
|0.42
|0.00
|3.99
|Franklin Indust.
|11.00
|0.92
|3.98
|Anjani Finance
|3.88
|-4.90
|3.93
|Nikki Glob.Fin.
|11.31
|-1.99
|3.87
|Decillion Fin.
|11.00
|0.00
|3.85
|NDA Securities
|7.56
|5.00
|3.85
Anjani Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Anjani Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-38.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Anjani Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.88
|
|3.88
|Week Low/High
|3.88
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.88
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.88
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|54.00
Quick Links for Anjani Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices