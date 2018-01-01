JUST IN
Anjani Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531878 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE283D01018
BSE 15:14 | 08 Mar 3.88 -0.20
(-4.90%)
OPEN

3.88

 HIGH

3.88

 LOW

3.88
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anjani Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Anjani Finance Ltd.

Anjani Finance Ltd

Anjani Finance Limited operates as a non banking finance company in India. It also engages in trading in shares and securities. In addition, the company operates a wind energy generation plant and supplies energy to Rajasthan Power Procurement Company under the purchase of power agreement. Anjani Finance Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989 with the name Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited...> More

Anjani Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.87
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anjani Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 0.3 -40
Other Income -
Total Income 0.18 0.3 -40
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit 0.13 0.26 -50
Net Profit 0.02 0.13 -84.62
Equity Capital 10.14 10.14 -
> More on Anjani Finance Ltd Financials Results

Anjani Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thirdwave Fin. 18.15 4.91 4.01
ISF 0.42 0.00 3.99
Franklin Indust. 11.00 0.92 3.98
Anjani Finance 3.88 -4.90 3.93
Nikki Glob.Fin. 11.31 -1.99 3.87
Decillion Fin. 11.00 0.00 3.85
NDA Securities 7.56 5.00 3.85
> More on Anjani Finance Ltd Peer Group

Anjani Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.70
> More on Anjani Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Anjani Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -38.70% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Anjani Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.88
3.88
Week Low/High 3.88
4.00
Month Low/High 3.88
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.88
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
54.00

