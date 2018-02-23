JUST IN
Anjani Foods Ltd.

BSE: 511153 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE096I01013
BSE LIVE 10:17 | 23 Feb 26.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

26.10

 HIGH

26.10

 LOW

26.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anjani Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Anjani Foods Ltd.

Anjani Foods Ltd

Anjani Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anjani Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.41 8.49 -36.28
Other Income 0.11 0.13 -15.38
Total Income 5.51 8.62 -36.08
Total Expenses 5.32 8.69 -38.78
Operating Profit 0.19 -0.06 416.67
Net Profit -0.06 -0.28 78.57
Equity Capital 3.99 3.99 -
Anjani Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Akashdeep Metal 34.20 -5.00 10.60
India Lease Dev. 7.14 5.00 10.50
Supra Pacific 19.00 4.11 10.45
Anjani Foods 26.10 0.00 10.44
Escorp Asset Mgt 15.45 -0.32 10.31
Apollo Finvest 27.55 0.00 10.30
Adinath Exim Res 25.00 -4.94 10.25
Anjani Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Anjani Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.38% -0.70%
1 Month NA NA -1.24% -0.67%
3 Month 9.66% NA 1.95% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.34% 4.53%
1 Year NA NA 17.03% 16.33%
3 Year NA NA 17.09% 18.59%

Anjani Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.10
26.10
Week Low/High 0.00
26.10
Month Low/High 26.10
27.00
YEAR Low/High 18.00
30.00
All TIME Low/High 4.36
30.00

