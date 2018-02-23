Anjani Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 511153
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE096I01013
|BSE LIVE 10:17 | 23 Feb
|26.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
26.10
|
HIGH
26.10
|
LOW
26.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Anjani Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.10
|VOLUME
|49
|52-Week high
|29.60
|52-Week low
|18.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|26.10
|Buy Qty
|451.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Anjani Foods Ltd.
Anjani Foods Ltd
Anjani Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.51
Anjani Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.41
|8.49
|-36.28
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.13
|-15.38
|Total Income
|5.51
|8.62
|-36.08
|Total Expenses
|5.32
|8.69
|-38.78
|Operating Profit
|0.19
|-0.06
|416.67
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.28
|78.57
|Equity Capital
|3.99
|3.99
|-
Anjani Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Akashdeep Metal
|34.20
|-5.00
|10.60
|India Lease Dev.
|7.14
|5.00
|10.50
|Supra Pacific
|19.00
|4.11
|10.45
|Anjani Foods
|26.10
|0.00
|10.44
|Escorp Asset Mgt
|15.45
|-0.32
|10.31
|Apollo Finvest
|27.55
|0.00
|10.30
|Adinath Exim Res
|25.00
|-4.94
|10.25
Anjani Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Anjani Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.38%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.24%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|9.66%
|NA
|1.95%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.34%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.03%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.09%
|18.59%
Anjani Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.10
|
|26.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|26.10
|Month Low/High
|26.10
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.00
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.36
|
|30.00
