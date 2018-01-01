JUST IN
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.

BSE: 518091 Sector: Industrials
NSE: APCL ISIN Code: INE071F01012
BSE 15:08 | 12 Mar 178.00 0.95
(0.54%)
OPEN

182.30

 HIGH

182.30

 LOW

177.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 178.00 0.10
(0.06%)
OPEN

180.65

 HIGH

180.65

 LOW

177.75
About Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.(formerly Shez Cement Ltd), the Hyderabad based manufacturer of cement with an installed capacity of 198000 TPA is originally promoted by Syed Bhadruddin Shez and later taken over by K V Vishnu Raju the grandson of Dr,B V Raju(founder promoters of Raasi Group) and the former Managing Director of Raasi Cement has acquired 20% stake. Later in 1999 the name of the company h...> More

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   450
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.13
Book Value / Share () [*S] 85.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 90.01 83.14 8.26
Other Income 0.27 0.42 -35.71
Total Income 90.28 83.55 8.06
Total Expenses 79.18 60.75 30.34
Operating Profit 11.1 22.8 -51.32
Net Profit 3.28 11.93 -72.51
Equity Capital 25.29 25.29 -
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Udaipur Cement 23.95 0.63 707.00
Shiva Cement 26.55 2.51 517.72
Saurashtra Cem. 73.95 -0.07 511.66
Anjani Portland 178.00 0.54 450.16
Sh. Digvijay Cem 24.00 0.63 339.29
Andhra Cements 9.70 -4.24 284.71
Guj. Sidhee Cem. 29.80 0.68 256.73
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 18.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.01
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.32% -7.72% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.80% -15.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.84% -22.81% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -31.66% -30.11% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.79% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 60.46% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 177.00
182.30
Week Low/High 174.00
194.00
Month Low/High 174.00
218.00
YEAR Low/High 174.00
294.00
All TIME Low/High 0.88
294.00

