Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.
|BSE: 518091
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: APCL
|ISIN Code: INE071F01012
|
BSE
15:08 | 12 Mar
|
178.00
|
0.95
(0.54%)
|
OPEN
182.30
|
HIGH
182.30
|
LOW
177.00
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
178.00
|
0.10
(0.06%)
|
OPEN
180.65
|
HIGH
180.65
|
LOW
177.75
About Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd.(formerly Shez Cement Ltd), the Hyderabad based manufacturer of cement with an installed capacity of 198000 TPA is originally promoted by Syed Bhadruddin Shez and later taken over by K V Vishnu Raju the grandson of Dr,B V Raju(founder promoters of Raasi Group) and the former Managing Director of Raasi Cement has acquired 20% stake. Later in 1999 the name of the company h...> More
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|90.01
|83.14
|8.26
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.42
|-35.71
|Total Income
|90.28
|83.55
|8.06
|Total Expenses
|79.18
|60.75
|30.34
|Operating Profit
|11.1
|22.8
|-51.32
|Net Profit
|3.28
|11.93
|-72.51
|Equity Capital
|25.29
|25.29
| -
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - Peer Group
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.32%
|-7.72%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.80%
|-15.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.84%
|-22.81%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-31.66%
|-30.11%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.79%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|60.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|177.00
|
|182.30
|Week Low/High
|174.00
|
|194.00
|Month Low/High
|174.00
|
|218.00
|YEAR Low/High
|174.00
|
|294.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.88
|
|294.00
