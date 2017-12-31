Anjani Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 531223
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE364D01032
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|32.60
|
1.10
(3.49%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
32.60
|
LOW
31.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Anjani Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.50
|VOLUME
|1848
|52-Week high
|43.80
|52-Week low
|20.05
|P/E
|12.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|31.50
|Buy Qty
|792.00
|Sell Price
|32.60
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Anjani Synthetics Ltd.
Anjani Synthetics Limited is an India-based company engaged in the textile business. The Company's product range includes bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains, flannel and seer suckers. The company established its operation in year 1984 in Ahmedabad with a view to produce world class textiles, made up and home textiles for international market and today it has earned name i...> More
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|48
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.53
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.82
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|77.05
|57.03
|35.1
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.08
|462.5
|Total Income
|77.5
|57.11
|35.7
|Total Expenses
|72.95
|51.24
|42.37
|Operating Profit
|4.56
|5.87
|-22.32
|Net Profit
|0.66
|0.65
|1.54
|Equity Capital
|10.8
|10.8
|-
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hindoo. Mills
|323.00
|-4.96
|53.62
|Vardhman Polytex
|22.75
|-1.94
|50.71
|Prakash Woollen
|47.50
|-5.00
|48.74
|Anjani Synth.
|32.60
|3.49
|48.08
|Bengal Tea & Fab
|53.05
|2.41
|47.80
|STL Global
|17.25
|-0.58
|47.35
|Himachal Fibres
|5.39
|-3.75
|46.52
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.72%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.31%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|24.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|110.32%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.50
|
|32.60
|Week Low/High
|30.00
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|29.80
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.05
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|80.00
