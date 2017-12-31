JUST IN
Anjani Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 531223 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE364D01032
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 32.60 1.10
(3.49%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

32.60

 LOW

31.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anjani Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Anjani Synthetics Ltd.

Anjani Synthetics Ltd

Anjani Synthetics Limited is an India-based company engaged in the textile business. The Company's product range includes bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains, flannel and seer suckers. The company established its operation in year 1984 in Ahmedabad with a view to produce world class textiles, made up and home textiles for international market and today it has earned name i...

Anjani Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.53
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anjani Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 77.05 57.03 35.1
Other Income 0.45 0.08 462.5
Total Income 77.5 57.11 35.7
Total Expenses 72.95 51.24 42.37
Operating Profit 4.56 5.87 -22.32
Net Profit 0.66 0.65 1.54
Equity Capital 10.8 10.8 -
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hindoo. Mills 323.00 -4.96 53.62
Vardhman Polytex 22.75 -1.94 50.71
Prakash Woollen 47.50 -5.00 48.74
Anjani Synth. 32.60 3.49 48.08
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.05 2.41 47.80
STL Global 17.25 -0.58 47.35
Himachal Fibres 5.39 -3.75 46.52
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.31
Anjani Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.72% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.31% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 24.90% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 110.32% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Anjani Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.50
32.60
Week Low/High 30.00
35.00
Month Low/High 29.80
39.00
YEAR Low/High 20.05
44.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
80.00

