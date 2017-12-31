Anjani Synthetics Ltd

Anjani Synthetics Limited is an India-based company engaged in the textile business. The Company's product range includes bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains, flannel and seer suckers. The company established its operation in year 1984 in Ahmedabad with a view to produce world class textiles, made up and home textiles for international market and today it has earned name i...> More