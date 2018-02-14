JUST IN
Anka India Ltd.

BSE: 531673 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE067C01025
BSE 13:37 | 15 Jan Anka India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anka India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.80
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 18.60
52-Week low 8.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.60
Sell Qty 9.00
About Anka India Ltd.

Anka India Ltd

Anka India Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'94, Anka India was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95. It is promoted by Gurpreet Singh Sethi and Arshdeep Singh Sethi. The company has set up a plant to manufacture thermo plastic rubber (TPR) and poly urethane (PU) shoe soles, and other leather products with an installed capacity of 23,76,000 pairs of TPR soles pa and 18,00,000

Anka India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -6.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anka India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 2.75 2.75 -
Anka India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raj Irrigation 21.25 -1.85 6.59
Tulsi Extrusions 2.20 0.00 6.05
Royal Cush. Vin. 5.01 4.81 6.05
Anka India 18.60 4.49 5.12
Ashish Polyplast 14.15 -4.71 4.81
Yuvraaj Hygiene 0.68 -1.45 4.77
Vinayak Polycon 13.08 4.98 4.03
Anka India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 44.62
Anka India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Anka India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.60
18.60
Week Low/High 0.00
18.60
Month Low/High 0.00
18.60
YEAR Low/High 8.65
19.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
59.00

