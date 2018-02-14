Anka India Ltd.
|BSE: 531673
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE067C01025
|BSE 13:37 | 15 Jan
|Anka India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Anka India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.80
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|18.60
|52-Week low
|8.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.60
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Anka India Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'94, Anka India was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95. It is promoted by Gurpreet Singh Sethi and Arshdeep Singh Sethi. The company has set up a plant to manufacture thermo plastic rubber (TPR) and poly urethane (PU) shoe soles, and other leather products with an installed capacity of 23,76,000 pairs of TPR soles pa and 18,00,000...> More
Anka India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.68
Anka India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|2.75
|2.75
|-
Anka India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Raj Irrigation
|21.25
|-1.85
|6.59
|Tulsi Extrusions
|2.20
|0.00
|6.05
|Royal Cush. Vin.
|5.01
|4.81
|6.05
|Anka India
|18.60
|4.49
|5.12
|Ashish Polyplast
|14.15
|-4.71
|4.81
|Yuvraaj Hygiene
|0.68
|-1.45
|4.77
|Vinayak Polycon
|13.08
|4.98
|4.03
Anka India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Anka India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Anka India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.60
|
|18.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.60
|YEAR Low/High
|8.65
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|59.00
