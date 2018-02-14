Anka India Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.'94, Anka India was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'95. It is promoted by Gurpreet Singh Sethi and Arshdeep Singh Sethi. The company has set up a plant to manufacture thermo plastic rubber (TPR) and poly urethane (PU) shoe soles, and other leather products with an installed capacity of 23,76,000 pairs of TPR soles pa and 18,00,000...> More