Ankush Finstock Ltd.

BSE: 531519 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE784D01015
BSE 11:20 | 12 Mar 5.89 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.89

 HIGH

5.89

 LOW

5.89
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ankush Finstock Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.89
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.89
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 16.68
52-Week low 5.89
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.89
Sell Qty 574.00
About Ankush Finstock Ltd.

Ankush Finstock Ltd

Ankush Finstock Ltd was Registered as private limited company in the name of Ankush Finstock Pvt Limited on August 4, 1993 and was converted in to Ankush Finstock Limited on April 4,1995. The main business of the company was investment & Trading in securities. It was also engaged in the business of lease finance, hire purchasing & Bill Discounting business. It come up with the public issue of Rs. ...> More

Ankush Finstock Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ankush Finstock Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.18 -77.78
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.18 -77.78
Total Expenses 0.09 0.18 -50
Operating Profit -0.06 -
Net Profit -0.06 -
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Ankush Finstock Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aarcon Facilit. 6.19 0.00 3.69
Kwality Credit 8.62 0.00 3.64
Jhaveri Credits 5.61 -4.92 3.62
Ankush Finstock 5.89 0.00 3.53
SSPN FINANCE 18.50 8.82 3.50
Lead Financial S 10.55 0.00 3.48
SYMBIOX INV 1.11 -3.48 3.47
Ankush Finstock Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 96.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.31
Ankush Finstock Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.51% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -34.41% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.37% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -46.45% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 18.27% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ankush Finstock Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.89
5.89
Week Low/High 5.89
6.00
Month Low/High 5.89
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.89
17.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
23.00

