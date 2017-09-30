Ankush Finstock Ltd.
|BSE: 531519
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE784D01015
|BSE 11:20 | 12 Mar
|5.89
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.89
|
HIGH
5.89
|
LOW
5.89
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ankush Finstock Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.89
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.89
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|16.68
|52-Week low
|5.89
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.89
|Sell Qty
|574.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ankush Finstock Ltd.
Ankush Finstock Ltd was Registered as private limited company in the name of Ankush Finstock Pvt Limited on August 4, 1993 and was converted in to Ankush Finstock Limited on April 4,1995. The main business of the company was investment & Trading in securities. It was also engaged in the business of lease finance, hire purchasing & Bill Discounting business. It come up with the public issue of Rs. ...> More
Ankush Finstock Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.99
Announcement
-
INTIMATION REGARDING HOLDING OF BOARD MEETING FOR CONSIDERATION OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR
-
Status Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
-
-
Board Meeting Held On Monday 04Th December 2017 At 04.00P.M. At The Registered Office Of The Company
-
-
Ankush Finstock Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.18
|-77.78
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.18
|-77.78
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.18
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Ankush Finstock Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aarcon Facilit.
|6.19
|0.00
|3.69
|Kwality Credit
|8.62
|0.00
|3.64
|Jhaveri Credits
|5.61
|-4.92
|3.62
|Ankush Finstock
|5.89
|0.00
|3.53
|SSPN FINANCE
|18.50
|8.82
|3.50
|Lead Financial S
|10.55
|0.00
|3.48
|SYMBIOX INV
|1.11
|-3.48
|3.47
Ankush Finstock Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ankush Finstock Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-34.41%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.37%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-46.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|18.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ankush Finstock Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.89
|
|5.89
|Week Low/High
|5.89
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.89
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.89
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|23.00
