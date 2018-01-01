You are here » Home
» Company
» Anna Infrastructures Ltd
Anna Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530799
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE336D01014
|
BSE
13:21 | 11 Jan
|
Anna Infrastructures Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Anna Infrastructures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.13
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|9.80
|52-Week low
|7.73
|P/E
|16.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.73
|Buy Qty
|195.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.05
|CLOSE
|8.13
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|9.80
|52-Week low
|7.73
|P/E
|16.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.73
|Buy Qty
|195.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.94
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Anna Infrastructures Ltd.
Anna Infrastructures Ltd
Anna Infrastructures Ltd incorporated as a Public limited Company on February 8, 1993. Initially, the Company is a Registered Non-Banking Finance Company incorporated under the provisions and guidelines of RBI. In the year 2001, the Company has diversified from Finance Business to Real Estate Business, henceforth, name of the company has also changed as Anna Infrastructures Limited from its old na...> More
Anna Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Anna Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Anna Infrastructures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.41
|0.16
|156.25
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.42
|0.17
|147.06
|Total Expenses
|0.27
|0.07
|285.71
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.1
|50
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.05
|40
|Equity Capital
|3.8
|3.8
| -
Anna Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group
Anna Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Anna Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Anna Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.73
|
|8.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.05
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.05
|YEAR Low/High
|7.73
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|39.00
Quick Links for Anna Infrastructures: