Anna Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530799 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE336D01014
BSE 13:21 | 11 Jan Anna Infrastructures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anna Infrastructures Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.13
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 9.80
52-Week low 7.73
P/E 16.80
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.73
Buy Qty 195.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Anna Infrastructures Ltd.

Anna Infrastructures Ltd

Anna Infrastructures Ltd incorporated as a Public limited Company on February 8, 1993. Initially, the Company is a Registered Non-Banking Finance Company incorporated under the provisions and guidelines of RBI. In the year 2001, the Company has diversified from Finance Business to Real Estate Business, henceforth, name of the company has also changed as Anna Infrastructures Limited from its old na...> More

Anna Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Anna Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.41 0.16 156.25
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.42 0.17 147.06
Total Expenses 0.27 0.07 285.71
Operating Profit 0.15 0.1 50
Net Profit 0.07 0.05 40
Equity Capital 3.8 3.8 -
> More on Anna Infrastructures Ltd Financials Results

Anna Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Delta Leasing 2.57 -4.81 2.98
CitiPort Fin. 9.55 -4.98 2.96
Rapid Invest. 30.85 1.98 2.96
Anna Infrastruct 7.73 -4.92 2.94
Rajath Finance 7.23 -0.55 2.89
PAL Credit & Cap 1.31 -4.38 2.83
Moongipa Capital 9.25 0.00 2.82
> More on Anna Infrastructures Ltd Peer Group

Anna Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.18
> More on Anna Infrastructures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Anna Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Anna Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.73
8.05
Week Low/High 0.00
8.05
Month Low/High 0.00
8.05
YEAR Low/High 7.73
10.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
39.00

