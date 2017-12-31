ANS Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531406
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE234J01018
|BSE 11:23 | 19 Feb
|23.60
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
23.60
|
HIGH
23.60
|
LOW
23.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ANS Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.60
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|34.00
|52-Week low
|21.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.60
|Sell Qty
|339.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About ANS Industries Ltd.
ANS Ltd is in the business of manufacturing and exporting frozen fruits and vegetables. The company has two business segments, namely Food Processing and Constructions. These business activities are supported by an extensive marketing network. The company is based in New Delhi, India. ANS Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 with the name ANS Agro Industries Ltd. During the year 1995-96, the c...> More
ANS Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.61
ANS Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.31
|1.55
|-15.48
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.31
|1.55
|-15.48
|Total Expenses
|1.44
|1.16
|24.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|0.39
|-135.9
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|0.07
|-571.43
|Equity Capital
|9.26
|9.26
|-
ANS Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Spectrum Foods
|49.75
|0.00
|24.13
|REI Agro
|0.24
|-4.00
|22.99
|Ovobel Foods
|21.20
|4.43
|22.26
|ANS Industries
|23.60
|0.00
|21.85
|Vikas Granaries
|11.48
|-1.96
|20.80
|Modern Dairies
|8.77
|3.18
|20.45
|Sunil Agro Foods
|64.45
|0.00
|19.34
ANS Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ANS Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
ANS Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.60
|
|23.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|23.60
|Month Low/High
|23.60
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.45
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.20
|
|34.00
