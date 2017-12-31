JUST IN
ANS Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531406 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE234J01018
BSE 11:23 | 19 Feb 23.60 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

23.60

 HIGH

23.60

 LOW

23.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan ANS Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About ANS Industries Ltd.

ANS Industries Ltd

ANS Ltd is in the business of manufacturing and exporting frozen fruits and vegetables. The company has two business segments, namely Food Processing and Constructions. These business activities are supported by an extensive marketing network. The company is based in New Delhi, India. ANS Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994 with the name ANS Agro Industries Ltd. During the year 1995-96, the c...

ANS Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ANS Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.31 1.55 -15.48
Other Income -
Total Income 1.31 1.55 -15.48
Total Expenses 1.44 1.16 24.14
Operating Profit -0.14 0.39 -135.9
Net Profit -0.33 0.07 -571.43
Equity Capital 9.26 9.26 -
> More on ANS Industries Ltd Financials Results

ANS Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spectrum Foods 49.75 0.00 24.13
REI Agro 0.24 -4.00 22.99
Ovobel Foods 21.20 4.43 22.26
ANS Industries 23.60 0.00 21.85
Vikas Granaries 11.48 -1.96 20.80
Modern Dairies 8.77 3.18 20.45
Sunil Agro Foods 64.45 0.00 19.34
> More on ANS Industries Ltd Peer Group

ANS Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.99
Banks/FIs 1.28
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.54
Indian Public 37.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.06
> More on ANS Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ANS Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

ANS Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.60
23.60
Week Low/High 0.00
23.60
Month Low/High 23.60
24.00
YEAR Low/High 21.45
34.00
All TIME Low/High 7.20
34.00

