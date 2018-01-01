Ansal Buildwell Ltd.
|BSE: 523007
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE030C01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|78.25
|
-1.60
(-2.00%)
|
OPEN
79.75
|
HIGH
79.75
|
LOW
77.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ansal Buildwell Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|79.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|79.85
|VOLUME
|1057
|52-Week high
|109.75
|52-Week low
|52.55
|P/E
|3.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ansal Buildwell Ltd.
Ansal Buildwell was incorporated as Utility Builders on 29 Dec.'83. The name was changed to the present one in Nov.'92. It was promoted by Naresh Kattar and was taken over by the Ansal group in Jul.'91. Ansal is engaged in real estate promotion, development, construction of high-rise multistoreyed buildings, commercial complexes, plots, farm houses, etc. In 1998-99, as the real estate market i...> More
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|58
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|19.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.97
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.60
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.68
|5.88
|217.69
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.43
|74.42
|Total Income
|19.43
|6.31
|207.92
|Total Expenses
|11.03
|9
|22.56
|Operating Profit
|8.4
|-2.68
|413.43
|Net Profit
|5.93
|-5.63
|205.33
|Equity Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|-
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Landmark Prop.
|4.99
|-0.40
|66.92
|Tirupati Sarjan
|20.05
|3.62
|66.16
|Elnet Technolog
|148.00
|0.92
|59.20
|Ansal Buildwell
|78.25
|-2.00
|57.75
|Tarmat
|51.15
|-2.01
|56.06
|Manvijay Develop
|78.25
|0.00
|50.71
|Shri Krishna
|17.85
|5.00
|49.98
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.56%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.62%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|36.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|15.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|77.10
|
|79.75
|Week Low/High
|76.05
|
|86.00
|Month Low/High
|76.05
|
|99.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.55
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|460.00
