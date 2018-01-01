Ansal Buildwell Ltd

Ansal Buildwell was incorporated as Utility Builders on 29 Dec.'83. The name was changed to the present one in Nov.'92. It was promoted by Naresh Kattar and was taken over by the Ansal group in Jul.'91. Ansal is engaged in real estate promotion, development, construction of high-rise multistoreyed buildings, commercial complexes, plots, farm houses, etc. In 1998-99, as the real estate market i...> More