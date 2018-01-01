JUST IN
Ansal Buildwell Ltd.

BSE: 523007 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE030C01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 78.25 -1.60
(-2.00%)
OPEN

79.75

 HIGH

79.75

 LOW

77.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ansal Buildwell Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ansal Buildwell Ltd.

Ansal Buildwell Ltd

Ansal Buildwell was incorporated as Utility Builders on 29 Dec.'83. The name was changed to the present one in Nov.'92. It was promoted by Naresh Kattar and was taken over by the Ansal group in Jul.'91. Ansal is engaged in real estate promotion, development, construction of high-rise multistoreyed buildings, commercial complexes, plots, farm houses, etc. In 1998-99, as the real estate market i...> More

Ansal Buildwell Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58
EPS - TTM () [*S] 19.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ansal Buildwell Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.68 5.88 217.69
Other Income 0.75 0.43 74.42
Total Income 19.43 6.31 207.92
Total Expenses 11.03 9 22.56
Operating Profit 8.4 -2.68 413.43
Net Profit 5.93 -5.63 205.33
Equity Capital 7.38 7.38 -
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Landmark Prop. 4.99 -0.40 66.92
Tirupati Sarjan 20.05 3.62 66.16
Elnet Technolog 148.00 0.92 59.20
Ansal Buildwell 78.25 -2.00 57.75
Tarmat 51.15 -2.01 56.06
Manvijay Develop 78.25 0.00 50.71
Shri Krishna 17.85 5.00 49.98
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.82
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 34.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.13
Ansal Buildwell Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.56% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.62% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 36.09% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 15.58% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ansal Buildwell Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 77.10
79.75
Week Low/High 76.05
86.00
Month Low/High 76.05
99.00
YEAR Low/High 52.55
110.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
460.00

