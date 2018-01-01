Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, promoted by Sushil Ansal,Gopal Ansal,Deepak Ansal,Ansal Properties & Industries(P) Ltd and their associates,was incorporated as Ansal Housing Finance & Leasing Ltd(a public limited company) on October 1983. A public issue was announced in December 1985 and the name was changed to the present one with effect from May 31 1990. Real estate development continues to...> More