Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd.
|BSE: 507828
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ANSALHSG
|ISIN Code: INE880B01015
|
BSE
LIVE
14:43 | 12 Mar
|
19.70
|
-0.65
(-3.19%)
|
OPEN
21.90
|
HIGH
21.90
|
LOW
19.25
|
NSE
LIVE
14:31 | 12 Mar
|
19.35
|
-1.00
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
20.25
|
HIGH
20.60
|
LOW
19.05
|OPEN
|21.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.35
|VOLUME
|4318
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|18.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117
|Buy Price
|19.45
|Buy Qty
|146.00
|Sell Price
|19.80
|Sell Qty
|146.00
|OPEN
|20.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.35
|VOLUME
|46067
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|18.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|117
|Buy Price
|19.25
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|19.50
|Sell Qty
|300.00
About Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd.
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, promoted by Sushil Ansal,Gopal Ansal,Deepak Ansal,Ansal Properties & Industries(P) Ltd and their associates,was incorporated as Ansal Housing Finance & Leasing Ltd(a public limited company) on October 1983. A public issue was announced in December 1985 and the name was changed to the present one with effect from May 31 1990.
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.69
|60.93
|-23.37
|Other Income
|3.82
|3.49
|9.46
|Total Income
|50.51
|64.42
|-21.59
|Total Expenses
|39.07
|47.54
|-17.82
|Operating Profit
|11.44
|16.88
|-32.23
|Net Profit
|-7.81
|0.49
|-1693.88
|Equity Capital
|59.39
|59.39
| -
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - Peer Group
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.86%
|-15.32%
|0.19%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-19.43%
|-19.54%
|-1.43%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|-14.53%
|-16.23%
|1.75%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|-15.81%
|-15.87%
|5.13%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|-14.16%
|-16.95%
|16.80%
|16.23%
|3 Year
|-37.16%
|-40.09%
|16.87%
|18.49%
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.25
|
|21.90
|Week Low/High
|19.25
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|19.25
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.90
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.83
|
|167.00
