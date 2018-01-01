JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd.

BSE: 507828 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ANSALHSG ISIN Code: INE880B01015
BSE LIVE 14:43 | 12 Mar 19.70 -0.65
(-3.19%)
OPEN

21.90

 HIGH

21.90

 LOW

19.25
NSE LIVE 14:31 | 12 Mar 19.35 -1.00
(-4.91%)
OPEN

20.25

 HIGH

20.60

 LOW

19.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 21.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.35
VOLUME 4318
52-Week high 36.00
52-Week low 18.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 117
Buy Price 19.45
Buy Qty 146.00
Sell Price 19.80
Sell Qty 146.00
OPEN 21.90
CLOSE 20.35
VOLUME 4318
52-Week high 36.00
52-Week low 18.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 117
Buy Price 19.45
Buy Qty 146.00
Sell Price 19.80
Sell Qty 146.00

About Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd.

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, promoted by Sushil Ansal,Gopal Ansal,Deepak Ansal,Ansal Properties & Industries(P) Ltd and their associates,was incorporated as Ansal Housing Finance & Leasing Ltd(a public limited company) on October 1983. A public issue was announced in December 1985 and the name was changed to the present one with effect from May 31 1990. Real estate development continues to...> More

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   117
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.69 60.93 -23.37
Other Income 3.82 3.49 9.46
Total Income 50.51 64.42 -21.59
Total Expenses 39.07 47.54 -17.82
Operating Profit 11.44 16.88 -32.23
Net Profit -7.81 0.49 -1693.88
Equity Capital 59.39 59.39 -
> More on Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd Financials Results

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PVP Ventures 5.16 -4.97 126.45
Mercantile Vent. 11.20 0.45 125.35
Globus Power 12.16 -4.93 120.32
Ansal Housing 19.70 -3.19 117.00
Lancor Holdings 26.00 -1.70 105.30
Prajay Engg. 12.40 -4.98 86.73
Satra Properties 4.66 -4.90 83.11
> More on Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd Peer Group

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.03
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 28.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.41
> More on Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.86% -15.32% 0.19% -0.79%
1 Month -19.43% -19.54% -1.43% -0.76%
3 Month -14.53% -16.23% 1.75% 1.07%
6 Month -15.81% -15.87% 5.13% 4.44%
1 Year -14.16% -16.95% 16.80% 16.23%
3 Year -37.16% -40.09% 16.87% 18.49%

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.25
21.90
Week Low/High 19.25
23.00
Month Low/High 19.25
25.00
YEAR Low/High 18.90
36.00
All TIME Low/High 0.83
167.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ansal Housing & Construction: