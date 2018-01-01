You are here » Home
» Company
» Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 500013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ANSALAPI
|ISIN Code: INE436A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
13:31 | 12 Mar
|
18.60
|
-0.75
(-3.88%)
|
OPEN
19.95
|
HIGH
19.95
|
LOW
18.40
|
NSE
LIVE
13:25 | 12 Mar
|
18.30
|
-0.90
(-4.69%)
|
OPEN
19.40
|
HIGH
19.75
|
LOW
18.25
|OPEN
|19.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.35
|VOLUME
|32786
|52-Week high
|36.20
|52-Week low
|14.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|293
|Buy Price
|18.55
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|18.60
|Sell Qty
|224.00
|OPEN
|19.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.20
|VOLUME
|99307
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|14.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|293
|Buy Price
|18.30
|Buy Qty
|240.00
|Sell Price
|18.40
|Sell Qty
|1391.00
|OPEN
|19.95
|CLOSE
|19.35
|VOLUME
|32786
|52-Week high
|36.20
|52-Week low
|14.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|293
|Buy Price
|18.55
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|18.60
|Sell Qty
|224.00
|OPEN
|19.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.20
|VOLUME
|99307
|52-Week high
|36.00
|52-Week low
|14.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|292.76
|Buy Price
|18.30
|Buy Qty
|240.00
|Sell Price
|18.40
|Sell Qty
|1391.00
About Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (API) was incorporated in the year of 1967, it established as a result of a dream, shared by its visionary founders Shri Surendra Kumar Saigal and Charanjilal Ansal. A dream that was to, by building world-class real estate solutions, radically improve the lifestyle standards of the citizens. As for as, touching every facet of modern lifestyle with its sign...> More
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|93.95
|136.72
|-31.28
|Other Income
|11.98
|1.19
|906.72
|Total Income
|105.93
|137.91
|-23.19
|Total Expenses
|119.26
|121.15
|-1.56
|Operating Profit
|-13.33
|16.76
|-179.53
|Net Profit
|-25.81
|-2.79
|-825.09
|Equity Capital
|78.7
|78.7
| -
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.03%
|-18.85%
|-0.09%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|-25.00%
|-24.69%
|-1.71%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|-15.45%
|-20.26%
|1.47%
|0.76%
|6 Month
|-26.48%
|-27.95%
|4.84%
|4.12%
|1 Year
|23.75%
|20.79%
|16.48%
|15.87%
|3 Year
|-31.11%
|-33.58%
|16.54%
|18.12%
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.40
|
|19.95
|Week Low/High
|18.40
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|18.40
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.75
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.93
|
|567.00
Quick Links for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure: