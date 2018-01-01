Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (API) was incorporated in the year of 1967, it established as a result of a dream, shared by its visionary founders Shri Surendra Kumar Saigal and Charanjilal Ansal. A dream that was to, by building world-class real estate solutions, radically improve the lifestyle standards of the citizens. As for as, touching every facet of modern lifestyle with its sign...> More