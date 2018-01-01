JUST IN
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 500013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ANSALAPI ISIN Code: INE436A01026
About Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (API) was incorporated in the year of 1967, it established as a result of a dream, shared by its visionary founders Shri Surendra Kumar Saigal and Charanjilal Ansal. A dream that was to, by building world-class real estate solutions, radically improve the lifestyle standards of the citizens. As for as, touching every facet of modern lifestyle with its sign...> More

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   293
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 106.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 93.95 136.72 -31.28
Other Income 11.98 1.19 906.72
Total Income 105.93 137.91 -23.19
Total Expenses 119.26 121.15 -1.56
Operating Profit -13.33 16.76 -179.53
Net Profit -25.81 -2.79 -825.09
Equity Capital 78.7 78.7 -
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Eldeco Housing 1931.00 -3.22 380.41
SPML Infra 103.50 2.07 379.33
GeeCee Vent. 135.45 -0.84 294.33
Ansal Properties 18.60 -3.88 292.76
Shervani Indl Sy 599.90 -1.33 187.17
Nitesh Estates 11.70 2.54 170.62
TCI Developers 455.65 -4.50 169.96
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.05
Banks/FIs 1.38
FIIs 1.51
Insurance 1.46
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.32
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.03% -18.85% -0.09% -1.09%
1 Month -25.00% -24.69% -1.71% -1.06%
3 Month -15.45% -20.26% 1.47% 0.76%
6 Month -26.48% -27.95% 4.84% 4.12%
1 Year 23.75% 20.79% 16.48% 15.87%
3 Year -31.11% -33.58% 16.54% 18.12%

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.40
19.95
Week Low/High 18.40
23.00
Month Low/High 18.40
26.00
YEAR Low/High 14.75
36.00
All TIME Low/High 0.93
567.00

