Anshuni Commercials Ltd.
|BSE: 512091
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE425H01016
|
BSE
LIVE
12:04 | 28 Dec
|
Anshuni Commercials Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Anshuni Commercials Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.92
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|3.99
|52-Week low
|3.99
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|3.99
|Buy Qty
|4900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.99
|CLOSE
|3.92
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|3.99
|52-Week low
|3.99
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|3.99
|Buy Qty
|4900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Anshuni Commercials Ltd.
Anshuni Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Anshuni Commercials Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Anshuni Commercials Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.11
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.14
|-78.57
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.08
|-87.5
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Equity Capital
|0.24
|0.24
| -
Anshuni Commercials Ltd - Peer Group
Anshuni Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Anshuni Commercials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|18.83%
Anshuni Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.99
|
|3.99
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.99
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.99
|YEAR Low/High
|3.99
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|36.00
