JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Anshuni Commercials Ltd

Anshuni Commercials Ltd.

BSE: 512091 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE425H01016
BSE LIVE 12:04 | 28 Dec Anshuni Commercials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anshuni Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.99
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.92
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 3.99
52-Week low 3.99
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 3.99
Buy Qty 4900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.99
CLOSE 3.92
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 3.99
52-Week low 3.99
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 3.99
Buy Qty 4900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Anshuni Commercials Ltd.

Anshuni Commercials Ltd

Anshuni Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anshuni Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 -
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 0.03 0.14 -78.57
Total Expenses 0.01 0.08 -87.5
Operating Profit 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Net Profit 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Equity Capital 0.24 0.24 -
> More on Anshuni Commercials Ltd Financials Results

Anshuni Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vaishnavi Gold 0.76 -3.80 1.50
Punit Commercial 17.90 1.99 0.43
Laser Diamond 0.74 -3.90 0.30
Anshuni Commerc. 3.99 1.79 0.10
> More on Anshuni Commercials Ltd Peer Group

Anshuni Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.75
> More on Anshuni Commercials Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Anshuni Commercials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.36%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.74%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.56%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 18.83%

Anshuni Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.99
3.99
Week Low/High 0.00
3.99
Month Low/High 0.00
3.99
YEAR Low/High 3.99
4.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
36.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Anshuni Commercials: