Antariksh Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 501270
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE825M01017
|
BSE
LIVE
13:03 | 08 Jan
|
Antariksh Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Antariksh Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.13
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.15
|52-Week low
|1.15
|P/E
|0.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|1.15
|Buy Qty
|36099.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.15
|CLOSE
|1.13
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|1.15
|52-Week low
|1.15
|P/E
|0.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|1.15
|Buy Qty
|36099.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Antariksh Industries Ltd.
Antariksh Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Antariksh Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Antariksh Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Antariksh Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Antariksh Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.58%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.61%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|18.31%
Antariksh Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.15
|
|1.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.15
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.15
|YEAR Low/High
|1.15
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|1.00
Quick Links for Antariksh Industries: