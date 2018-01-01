Anuh Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 506260
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE489G01022
|BSE LIVE 14:37 | 12 Mar
|161.95
|
-3.25
(-1.97%)
|
OPEN
164.05
|
HIGH
165.00
|
LOW
161.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Anuh Pharma Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Anuh Pharma Ltd.
Anuh Pharma Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company offers bulk drugs and chemicals. Their products are antibiotics, erythromycin salts, chloramphenicol and other chemicals. The company is part of the SK Group. Anuh Pharma Ltd was incorporated on February 19, 1960. The company is well positioned to service their existing and potential mar...> More
Anuh Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|406
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.64
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.51
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.79
Anuh Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|63.33
|53.23
|18.97
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.22
|28.69
|Total Income
|64.9
|54.46
|19.17
|Total Expenses
|57.76
|48.09
|20.11
|Operating Profit
|7.13
|6.37
|11.93
|Net Profit
|4.93
|4.36
|13.07
|Equity Capital
|12.53
|12.53
|-
Anuh Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Neuland Labs.
|698.00
|-2.38
|619.82
|Themis Medicare
|571.05
|-3.57
|523.65
|Lincoln Pharma.
|238.20
|2.94
|476.40
|Anuh Pharma
|161.95
|-1.97
|405.85
|Jenburkt Pharma
|639.50
|0.63
|293.53
|Ind-Swift Labs.
|63.60
|2.50
|287.98
|Krebs Biochem
|198.75
|-5.00
|273.08
Anuh Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Anuh Pharma Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|30/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|203
|Details
Anuh Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.89%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-6.68%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-6.25%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-13.14%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-19.49%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|-2.42%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.42%
Anuh Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|161.00
|
|165.00
|Week Low/High
|161.00
|
|174.00
|Month Low/High
|161.00
|
|178.00
|YEAR Low/High
|160.00
|
|214.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|415.00
