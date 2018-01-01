JUST IN
Anuh Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 506260 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE489G01022
BSE LIVE 14:37 | 12 Mar 161.95 -3.25
(-1.97%)
OPEN

164.05

 HIGH

165.00

 LOW

161.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Anuh Pharma Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Anuh Pharma Ltd.

Anuh Pharma Ltd

Anuh Pharma Ltd is one of the leading manufacturers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The company offers bulk drugs and chemicals. Their products are antibiotics, erythromycin salts, chloramphenicol and other chemicals. The company is part of the SK Group. Anuh Pharma Ltd was incorporated on February 19, 1960. The company is well positioned to service their existing and potential mar...> More

Anuh Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   406
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.64
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.51
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Anuh Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 63.33 53.23 18.97
Other Income 1.57 1.22 28.69
Total Income 64.9 54.46 19.17
Total Expenses 57.76 48.09 20.11
Operating Profit 7.13 6.37 11.93
Net Profit 4.93 4.36 13.07
Equity Capital 12.53 12.53 -
Anuh Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Neuland Labs. 698.00 -2.38 619.82
Themis Medicare 571.05 -3.57 523.65
Lincoln Pharma. 238.20 2.94 476.40
Anuh Pharma 161.95 -1.97 405.85
Jenburkt Pharma 639.50 0.63 293.53
Ind-Swift Labs. 63.60 2.50 287.98
Krebs Biochem 198.75 -5.00 273.08
Anuh Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.63
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.66
Anuh Pharma Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
30/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 203 PDF IconDetails
Anuh Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.89% NA 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -6.68% NA -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -6.25% NA 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month -13.14% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year -19.49% NA 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year -2.42% NA 16.72% 18.42%

Anuh Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 161.00
165.00
Week Low/High 161.00
174.00
Month Low/High 161.00
178.00
YEAR Low/High 160.00
214.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
415.00

