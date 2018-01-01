Apcotex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523694
|Sector: Others
|NSE: APCOTEXIND
|ISIN Code: INE116A01024
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|496.75
|
-0.10
(-0.02%)
|
OPEN
500.10
|
HIGH
501.95
|
LOW
492.50
|NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|501.60
|
1.85
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
499.75
|
HIGH
510.00
|
LOW
495.55
About Apcotex Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1986 as a division of Asian Paints India, Apcotex Lattices (ALL) was separated from the former in 1991 to enable closer management focus. It manufactures synthetic rubber lattices such as vinyl pyridine latex and styrene butadiene rubber latex. In technical collaboration with a German company, it set up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture 750 tpa of vinyl pyridine la...> More
Apcotex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,030
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|18.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|27.46
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|90.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.08
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|95.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|5.21
Apcotex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|137.89
|114.78
|20.13
|Other Income
|4.66
|2.06
|126.21
|Total Income
|142.55
|116.85
|21.99
|Total Expenses
|120.55
|108.58
|11.02
|Operating Profit
|22.01
|8.27
|166.14
|Net Profit
|13.29
|5.02
|164.74
|Equity Capital
|10.41
|10.41
|-
Apcotex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CCL Products
|287.60
|-0.54
|3826.52
|Tata Coffee
|121.50
|-0.94
|2269.62
|Mcleod Russel
|153.00
|-1.13
|1674.74
|Apcotex Industri
|496.75
|-0.02
|1030.26
|Goodricke Group
|327.35
|-1.25
|707.08
|Indag Rubber
|172.50
|4.83
|452.81
|Rossell India
|98.95
|0.05
|363.15
Apcotex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Apcotex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.21%
|-4.88%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.57%
|8.02%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.49%
|1.34%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.81%
|23.81%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|60.24%
|60.79%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|89.82%
|112.07%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Apcotex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|492.50
|
|501.95
|Week Low/High
|486.10
|
|536.00
|Month Low/High
|486.10
|
|564.00
|YEAR Low/High
|307.00
|
|564.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.38
|
|564.00
