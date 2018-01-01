Apcotex Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1986 as a division of Asian Paints India, Apcotex Lattices (ALL) was separated from the former in 1991 to enable closer management focus. It manufactures synthetic rubber lattices such as vinyl pyridine latex and styrene butadiene rubber latex. In technical collaboration with a German company, it set up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture 750 tpa of vinyl pyridine la...> More