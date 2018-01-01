JUST IN
Apcotex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523694 Sector: Others
NSE: APCOTEXIND ISIN Code: INE116A01024
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 496.75 -0.10
(-0.02%)
OPEN

500.10

 HIGH

501.95

 LOW

492.50
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 501.60 1.85
(0.37%)
OPEN

499.75

 HIGH

510.00

 LOW

495.55
About Apcotex Industries Ltd.

Apcotex Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1986 as a division of Asian Paints India, Apcotex Lattices (ALL) was separated from the former in 1991 to enable closer management focus. It manufactures synthetic rubber lattices such as vinyl pyridine latex and styrene butadiene rubber latex. In technical collaboration with a German company, it set up a plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, to manufacture 750 tpa of vinyl pyridine la...

Apcotex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,030
EPS - TTM () [*C] 18.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] 27.46
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   90.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.08
Book Value / Share () [*C] 95.28
P/B Ratio () [*C] 5.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Apcotex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 137.89 114.78 20.13
Other Income 4.66 2.06 126.21
Total Income 142.55 116.85 21.99
Total Expenses 120.55 108.58 11.02
Operating Profit 22.01 8.27 166.14
Net Profit 13.29 5.02 164.74
Equity Capital 10.41 10.41 -
Apcotex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CCL Products 287.60 -0.54 3826.52
Tata Coffee 121.50 -0.94 2269.62
Mcleod Russel 153.00 -1.13 1674.74
Apcotex Industri 496.75 -0.02 1030.26
Goodricke Group 327.35 -1.25 707.08
Indag Rubber 172.50 4.83 452.81
Rossell India 98.95 0.05 363.15
Apcotex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.92
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 34.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.66
Apcotex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.21% -4.88% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.57% 8.02% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.49% 1.34% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.81% 23.81% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 60.24% 60.79% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 89.82% 112.07% 17.24% 19.01%

Apcotex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 492.50
501.95
Week Low/High 486.10
536.00
Month Low/High 486.10
564.00
YEAR Low/High 307.00
564.00
All TIME Low/High 2.38
564.00

