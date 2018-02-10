JUST IN
Apex Buildsys Ltd.

BSE: 531615 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE040E01028
BSE 12:59 | 19 Jan Apex Buildsys Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Apex Buildsys Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.23
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 9.19
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 63
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.19
Sell Qty 1950.00
About Apex Buildsys Ltd.

Apex Buildsys Ltd

Incorporated in 1993,Era E-Zone (India) Limited is a part of Era Group. The Company is engaged in the business of cinemas/multiplexes. The Company focuses on entering real estate and similar activities. The entertainment and recreation includes cinemas, food courts, hotels and resorts, and facility management. Silverline Cinemas Private Limited is the only wholly owned subsidiary of the Company....> More

Apex Buildsys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   63
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Apex Buildsys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.89 15.94 -12.86
Other Income 0.05 0.36 -86.11
Total Income 13.94 16.3 -14.48
Total Expenses 15.94 14.3 11.47
Operating Profit -2 2 -200
Net Profit -16.38 -12.05 -35.93
Equity Capital 13.72 13.72 -
Apex Buildsys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prakash Constro. 6.20 -0.32 77.93
Thakkers Develp. 85.35 -4.96 76.82
RDB Realty 43.55 0.00 75.25
Apex Buildsys L 9.19 -0.43 63.04
Unity Infra. 5.18 -4.95 62.63
Tulive Developer 176.50 1.99 61.42
Supreme Holdings 16.00 -4.48 56.77
Apex Buildsys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.00
Apex Buildsys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.44% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Apex Buildsys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.19
9.19
Week Low/High 0.00
9.19
Month Low/High 0.00
9.19
YEAR Low/High 0.00
9.19
All TIME Low/High 0.57
196.00

