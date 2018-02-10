Apex Buildsys Ltd.
|BSE: 531615
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE040E01028
|BSE 12:59 | 19 Jan
|Apex Buildsys Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Apex Buildsys Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.23
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|9.19
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|63
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.19
|Sell Qty
|1950.00
About Apex Buildsys Ltd.
Incorporated in 1993,Era E-Zone (India) Limited is a part of Era Group. The Company is engaged in the business of cinemas/multiplexes. The Company focuses on entering real estate and similar activities. The entertainment and recreation includes cinemas, food courts, hotels and resorts, and facility management. Silverline Cinemas Private Limited is the only wholly owned subsidiary of the Company....> More
Apex Buildsys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|63
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.61
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th November 2017 For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 31Th Se
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 31Th September 2017.
Apex Buildsys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.89
|15.94
|-12.86
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.36
|-86.11
|Total Income
|13.94
|16.3
|-14.48
|Total Expenses
|15.94
|14.3
|11.47
|Operating Profit
|-2
|2
|-200
|Net Profit
|-16.38
|-12.05
|-35.93
|Equity Capital
|13.72
|13.72
|-
Apex Buildsys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prakash Constro.
|6.20
|-0.32
|77.93
|Thakkers Develp.
|85.35
|-4.96
|76.82
|RDB Realty
|43.55
|0.00
|75.25
|Apex Buildsys L
|9.19
|-0.43
|63.04
|Unity Infra.
|5.18
|-4.95
|62.63
|Tulive Developer
|176.50
|1.99
|61.42
|Supreme Holdings
|16.00
|-4.48
|56.77
Apex Buildsys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Apex Buildsys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.44%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Apex Buildsys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.19
|
|9.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.19
|All TIME Low/High
|0.57
|
|196.00
