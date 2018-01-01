Apis India Ltd.
|BSE: 506166
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE070K01014
|BSE LIVE 13:33 | 08 Dec
|Apis India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Apis India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.40
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|17.70
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|17.70
|Buy Qty
|26752.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Apis India Ltd.
Apis India Ltd
Apis India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|103.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
Apis India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|50.78
|36.22
|40.2
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.22
|-77.27
|Total Income
|50.84
|36.44
|39.52
|Total Expenses
|46.2
|32.4
|42.59
|Operating Profit
|4.63
|4.04
|14.6
|Net Profit
|2.59
|2.81
|-7.83
|Equity Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|-
Apis India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KMG Milk
|24.30
|4.52
|12.88
|Hipolin
|36.20
|4.93
|11.33
|Tricom Fruit
|5.68
|4.80
|10.84
|Apis India
|17.70
|1.72
|9.75
|Ador Multi Prod.
|34.00
|4.94
|9.72
|Tarai Foods
|5.40
|-4.93
|9.57
|Sita Shree Food
|3.36
|-4.55
|9.35
Apis India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Apis India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.74%
|18.38%
Apis India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.70
|
|17.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.70
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.70
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.70
|All TIME Low/High
|1.89
|
|18.00
