Apis India Ltd.

BSE: 506166 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE070K01014
BSE LIVE 13:33 | 08 Dec Apis India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Apis India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.40
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 17.70
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 17.70
Buy Qty 26752.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Apis India Ltd.

Apis India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Apis India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50.78 36.22 40.2
Other Income 0.05 0.22 -77.27
Total Income 50.84 36.44 39.52
Total Expenses 46.2 32.4 42.59
Operating Profit 4.63 4.04 14.6
Net Profit 2.59 2.81 -7.83
Equity Capital 5.51 5.51 -
Apis India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
Hipolin 36.20 4.93 11.33
Tricom Fruit 5.68 4.80 10.84
Apis India 17.70 1.72 9.75
Ador Multi Prod. 34.00 4.94 9.72
Tarai Foods 5.40 -4.93 9.57
Sita Shree Food 3.36 -4.55 9.35
Apis India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.73
Apis India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.74% 18.38%

Apis India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.70
17.70
Week Low/High 0.00
17.70
Month Low/High 0.00
17.70
YEAR Low/High 0.00
17.70
All TIME Low/High 1.89
18.00

