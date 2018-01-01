JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Aplab Ltd

Aplab Ltd.

BSE: 517096 Sector: Engineering
NSE: APLAB ISIN Code: INE273A01015
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 21.20 -1.10
(-4.93%)
OPEN

21.20

 HIGH

21.20

 LOW

21.20
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 29 Jan Aplab Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 21.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.30
VOLUME 75
52-Week high 29.40
52-Week low 19.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.20
Sell Qty 1825.00
OPEN 21.20
CLOSE 22.30
VOLUME 75
52-Week high 29.40
52-Week low 19.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 21.20
Sell Qty 1825.00

About Aplab Ltd.

Aplab Ltd

Aplab Ltd., previously knwon as Applied Electronics, is a well-known professional electronics company promoted by P S Deodhar and M G Bhatt in 1964. The company specialises in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of high quality professional electronic equipment and power systems and also supplies custom-made instruments and systems which are marketed under the Aplab brand name. Its ...> More

Aplab Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -55.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aplab Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.15 17.88 -20.86
Other Income 0.08 0.26 -69.23
Total Income 14.23 18.15 -21.6
Total Expenses 16.22 18.77 -13.59
Operating Profit -1.99 -0.62 -220.97
Net Profit -4.92 -3.91 -25.83
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Aplab Ltd Financials Results

Aplab Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Centum Electron 526.60 -3.39 677.21
Shivalik Bimetal 135.80 4.38 521.47
Aditya Vision 94.00 1.29 132.63
Aplab 21.20 -4.93 10.60
> More on Aplab Ltd Peer Group

Aplab Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 38.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.15
> More on Aplab Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aplab Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.42% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.87% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.48% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -22.06% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -34.97% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Aplab Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.20
21.20
Week Low/High 21.20
23.00
Month Low/High 19.95
24.00
YEAR Low/High 19.15
29.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
186.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Aplab: