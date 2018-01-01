Aplaya Creations Ltd.
|BSE: 511064
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE099M01027
|BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar
|2.10
|
0.04
(1.94%)
|
OPEN
2.02
|
HIGH
2.10
|
LOW
2.02
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aplaya Creations Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.02
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.06
|VOLUME
|418441
|52-Week high
|16.63
|52-Week low
|2.02
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|2.10
|Buy Qty
|341848.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Aplaya Creations Ltd.
Thyrocare Laboratories Ltd.(Formerly Ganapati Udyog Ltd) with an new objective to carry on the business of setting up of hospitals and diagnostic centres for Thyroid disorders etc. and to carry on the business to manufacture and trade Bio-chemicals, drugs, pharmaceuticasl etc is negotiating with various well-established hospitals and healthcare clinics to synergies its operations by way of amalgam...> More
Aplaya Creations Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.33
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On 31St December2017
-
-
Aplaya Creations Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.87
|-95.4
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.87
|-95.4
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.85
|-94.12
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|0.02
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|0.01
|-300
|Equity Capital
|14.38
|14.38
|-
Aplaya Creations Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Future Ent. DVR
|34.75
|-3.47
|136.74
|Archies
|34.10
|0.00
|115.26
|Provogue (India)
|4.74
|4.87
|110.63
|Aplaya Creations
|2.10
|1.94
|30.20
|7NR Retail Ltd
|27.75
|1.83
|19.37
|Sabrimala Indus.
|18.25
|-4.95
|15.90
|REI Six Ten
|0.35
|-2.78
|5.15
Aplaya Creations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aplaya Creations Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.41%
|NA
|0.36%
|-0.67%
|1 Month
|-41.83%
|NA
|-1.26%
|-0.63%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.93%
|1.20%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.32%
|4.57%
|1 Year
|-86.70%
|NA
|17.01%
|16.37%
|3 Year
|-95.52%
|NA
|17.07%
|18.64%
Aplaya Creations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.02
|
|2.10
|Week Low/High
|2.02
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.02
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.02
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.61
|
|51.00
