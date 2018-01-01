JUST IN
Aplaya Creations Ltd.

BSE: 511064 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE099M01027
BSE LIVE 15:00 | 12 Mar 2.10 0.04
(1.94%)
OPEN

2.02

 HIGH

2.10

 LOW

2.02
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aplaya Creations Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.06
VOLUME 418441
52-Week high 16.63
52-Week low 2.02
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 2.10
Buy Qty 341848.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Aplaya Creations Ltd.

Aplaya Creations Ltd

Thyrocare Laboratories Ltd.(Formerly Ganapati Udyog Ltd) with an new objective to carry on the business of setting up of hospitals and diagnostic centres for Thyroid disorders etc. and to carry on the business to manufacture and trade Bio-chemicals, drugs, pharmaceuticasl etc is negotiating with various well-established hospitals and healthcare clinics to synergies its operations by way of amalgam...> More

Aplaya Creations Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aplaya Creations Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.87 -95.4
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.87 -95.4
Total Expenses 0.05 0.85 -94.12
Operating Profit -0.02 0.02 -200
Net Profit -0.02 0.01 -300
Equity Capital 14.38 14.38 -
Aplaya Creations Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Future Ent. DVR 34.75 -3.47 136.74
Archies 34.10 0.00 115.26
Provogue (India) 4.74 4.87 110.63
Aplaya Creations 2.10 1.94 30.20
7NR Retail Ltd 27.75 1.83 19.37
Sabrimala Indus. 18.25 -4.95 15.90
REI Six Ten 0.35 -2.78 5.15
Aplaya Creations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 9.57
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 42.99
Aplaya Creations Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.41% NA 0.36% -0.67%
1 Month -41.83% NA -1.26% -0.63%
3 Month NA NA 1.93% 1.20%
6 Month NA NA 5.32% 4.57%
1 Year -86.70% NA 17.01% 16.37%
3 Year -95.52% NA 17.07% 18.64%

Aplaya Creations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.02
2.10
Week Low/High 2.02
2.00
Month Low/High 2.02
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.02
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.61
51.00

