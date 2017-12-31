JUST IN
APM Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523537 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE170D01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 55.70 -0.40
(-0.71%)
OPEN

57.40

 HIGH

58.00

 LOW

55.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan APM Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 57.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 56.10
VOLUME 3189
52-Week high 84.40
52-Week low 52.00
P/E 10.57
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 120
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About APM Industries Ltd.

APM Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1974, APM Industries, a company belonging to the Rajgarhia group, is engaged in the manufacture of synthetic blended yarn at its unit at Bhiwadi (Alwar district), Rajasthan, under the Orient Syntex brand name. In 1993, the company implemented a modernisation-cum-balancing programme at its existing unit whereby, the installed spindleage increased from 19,136 to 20,608. The addit...> More

APM Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   120
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.57
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

APM Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 70.84 52.22 35.66
Other Income 0.69 2.82 -75.53
Total Income 71.53 55.04 29.96
Total Expenses 65.36 50.05 30.59
Operating Profit 6.17 4.99 23.65
Net Profit 2.83 2.53 11.86
Equity Capital 4.32 4.32 -
APM Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RDB Rasayans 77.70 -1.40 137.61
Kallam Spinning 31.30 -0.63 133.96
Maral Overseas 31.85 2.25 132.21
APM Inds. 55.70 -0.71 120.31
Suryalak. Cott. 72.05 -1.30 120.11
Premco Global 354.70 0.91 118.47
Suditi Inds. 67.30 0.37 112.79
APM Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.84
APM Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.38% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.87% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.37% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.69% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 52.19% NA 17.24% 19.01%

APM Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.10
58.00
Week Low/High 55.10
61.00
Month Low/High 55.10
64.00
YEAR Low/High 52.00
84.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
84.00

