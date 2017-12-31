APM Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1974, APM Industries, a company belonging to the Rajgarhia group, is engaged in the manufacture of synthetic blended yarn at its unit at Bhiwadi (Alwar district), Rajasthan, under the Orient Syntex brand name. In 1993, the company implemented a modernisation-cum-balancing programme at its existing unit whereby, the installed spindleage increased from 19,136 to 20,608. The addit...> More