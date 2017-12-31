APM Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523537
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE170D01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|55.70
|
-0.40
(-0.71%)
|
OPEN
57.40
|
HIGH
58.00
|
LOW
55.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|APM Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About APM Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1974, APM Industries, a company belonging to the Rajgarhia group, is engaged in the manufacture of synthetic blended yarn at its unit at Bhiwadi (Alwar district), Rajasthan, under the Orient Syntex brand name. In 1993, the company implemented a modernisation-cum-balancing programme at its existing unit whereby, the installed spindleage increased from 19,136 to 20,608. The addit...> More
APM Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|120
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.57
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.57
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|56.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.99
APM Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|70.84
|52.22
|35.66
|Other Income
|0.69
|2.82
|-75.53
|Total Income
|71.53
|55.04
|29.96
|Total Expenses
|65.36
|50.05
|30.59
|Operating Profit
|6.17
|4.99
|23.65
|Net Profit
|2.83
|2.53
|11.86
|Equity Capital
|4.32
|4.32
|-
APM Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RDB Rasayans
|77.70
|-1.40
|137.61
|Kallam Spinning
|31.30
|-0.63
|133.96
|Maral Overseas
|31.85
|2.25
|132.21
|APM Inds.
|55.70
|-0.71
|120.31
|Suryalak. Cott.
|72.05
|-1.30
|120.11
|Premco Global
|354.70
|0.91
|118.47
|Suditi Inds.
|67.30
|0.37
|112.79
APM Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
APM Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.38%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.87%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.37%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.69%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|52.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
APM Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.10
|
|58.00
|Week Low/High
|55.10
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|55.10
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.00
|
|84.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|84.00
