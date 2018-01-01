You are here » Home
» Company
» Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 512437
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE412D01013
|
BSE
LIVE
10:01 | 12 Mar
|
27.55
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
27.55
|
HIGH
27.55
|
LOW
27.55
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|27.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|27.55
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|32.10
|52-Week low
|11.13
|P/E
|32.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|27.55
|Sell Qty
|18.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|27.55
|CLOSE
|27.55
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|32.10
|52-Week low
|11.13
|P/E
|32.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|27.55
|Sell Qty
|18.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.30
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd
Incorporated on 29th July, 1985 as a public limited company Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd formerly knwon as Apollo Mercantiles Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business 10th December, 1985. The Company was engaged in trading and agency business in 'Telecom' and Telecom related products and then diversified its business to Financial Services. Subsequently, the name of the Company wa...> More
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-0.06
|0.19
|-131.58
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Income
|-0.02
|0.23
|-108.7
|Total Expenses
|-0.03
|0.7
|-104.29
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.47
|102.13
|Net Profit
|0.05
|-0.49
|110.2
|Equity Capital
|3.73
|3.73
| -
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.24%
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|107.45%
|NA
|5.54%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|98.92%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|19.02%
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.55
|
|27.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.55
|Month Low/High
|27.55
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.13
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|105.00
Quick Links for Apollo Finvest (India):