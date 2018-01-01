JUST IN
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.

BSE: 512437 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE412D01013
BSE LIVE 10:01 | 12 Mar 27.55 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

27.55

 HIGH

27.55

 LOW

27.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd.

Incorporated on 29th July, 1985 as a public limited company Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd formerly knwon as Apollo Mercantiles Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business 10th December, 1985. The Company was engaged in trading and agency business in 'Telecom' and Telecom related products and then diversified its business to Financial Services. Subsequently, the name of the Company wa...> More

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -0.06 0.19 -131.58
Other Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Income -0.02 0.23 -108.7
Total Expenses -0.03 0.7 -104.29
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.47 102.13
Net Profit 0.05 -0.49 110.2
Equity Capital 3.73 3.73 -
> More on Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Financials Results

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Supra Pacific 19.00 4.11 10.45
Anjani Foods 26.10 0.00 10.44
Escorp Asset Mgt 15.45 -0.32 10.31
Apollo Finvest 27.55 0.00 10.30
Adinath Exim Res 25.00 -4.94 10.25
United Credit 19.20 4.35 10.23
Sigrun Holdings 0.19 0.00 10.17
> More on Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Peer Group

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.59
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 25.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.01
> More on Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.35%
1 Month -7.24% NA -1.05% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.52%
6 Month 107.45% NA 5.54% 4.90%
1 Year 98.92% NA 17.26% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.32% 19.02%

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.55
27.55
Week Low/High 0.00
27.55
Month Low/High 27.55
30.00
YEAR Low/High 11.13
32.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
105.00

