JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

BSE: 508869 Sector: Health care
NSE: APOLLOHOSP ISIN Code: INE437A01024
BSE LIVE 14:49 | 12 Mar 1126.25 -23.65
(-2.06%)
OPEN

1138.00

 HIGH

1151.05

 LOW

1115.00
NSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 1126.10 -22.95
(-2.00%)
OPEN

1152.00

 HIGH

1153.40

 LOW

1114.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1138.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1149.90
VOLUME 9168
52-Week high 1356.75
52-Week low 959.00
P/E 70.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,668
Buy Price 1125.65
Buy Qty 44.00
Sell Price 1126.25
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 1138.00
CLOSE 1149.90
VOLUME 9168
52-Week high 1356.75
52-Week low 959.00
P/E 70.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,668
Buy Price 1125.65
Buy Qty 44.00
Sell Price 1126.25
Sell Qty 1.00

About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) is a leading private sector healthcare provider in Asia. It was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the year 1979, a comprehensive 250-bed hospital with an emphasis on speciality and super specialties in over fifty departments at Chennai. Dr. Prathap C Reddy promoted it. 46 beds were added in the year 1985. It is the first group of hospitals that ...> More

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15,668
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 70.66
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 257.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1896.14 1680.61 12.82
Other Income 7.86 3.08 155.19
Total Income 1904 1683.69 13.08
Total Expenses 1674.87 1486.53 12.67
Operating Profit 229.13 197.16 16.22
Net Profit 67.44 72.83 -7.4
Equity Capital 69.56 69.56 -
> More on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Financials Results

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Apollo Hospitals 1126.25 -2.06 15668.39
Fortis Health. 147.15 1.17 7632.08
Dr Lal Pathlabs 899.95 1.91 7499.28
Aster DM Health. 146.50 -5.76 7401.62
> More on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Peer Group

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.38
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 48.50
Insurance 1.63
Mutual Funds 6.34
Indian Public 5.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.40
> More on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/06 Geojit BNP Paribas Research Buy 1328 PDF IconDetails
> More on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Research Reports

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.60% -4.85% 0.20% -0.79%
1 Month -2.48% 0.30% -1.42% -0.76%
3 Month -5.42% -5.43% 1.77% 1.07%
6 Month 2.90% 3.02% 5.15% 4.43%
1 Year -6.59% -8.11% 16.82% 16.22%
3 Year -17.19% -17.39% 16.88% 18.48%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1115.00
1151.05
Week Low/High 1115.00
1196.00
Month Low/High 1115.00
1262.00
YEAR Low/High 959.00
1357.00
All TIME Low/High 5.50
1544.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: