Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) is a leading private sector healthcare provider in Asia. It was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the year 1979, a comprehensive 250-bed hospital with an emphasis on speciality and super specialties in over fifty departments at Chennai. Dr. Prathap C Reddy promoted it. 46 beds were added in the year 1985. It is the first group of hospitals that ...> More