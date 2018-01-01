You are here » Home
» Company
» Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
|BSE: 508869
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: APOLLOHOSP
|ISIN Code: INE437A01024
|
BSE
LIVE
14:49 | 12 Mar
|
1126.25
|
-23.65
(-2.06%)
|
OPEN
1138.00
|
HIGH
1151.05
|
LOW
1115.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:36 | 12 Mar
|
1126.10
|
-22.95
(-2.00%)
|
OPEN
1152.00
|
HIGH
1153.40
|
LOW
1114.20
|OPEN
|1138.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1149.90
|VOLUME
|9168
|52-Week high
|1356.75
|52-Week low
|959.00
|P/E
|70.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,668
|Buy Price
|1125.65
|Buy Qty
|44.00
|Sell Price
|1126.25
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|1152.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1149.05
|VOLUME
|203350
|52-Week high
|1358.00
|52-Week low
|957.15
|P/E
|70.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,668
|Buy Price
|1125.75
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|1126.10
|Sell Qty
|46.00
|OPEN
|1138.00
|CLOSE
|1149.90
|VOLUME
|9168
|52-Week high
|1356.75
|52-Week low
|959.00
|P/E
|70.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,668
|Buy Price
|1125.65
|Buy Qty
|44.00
|Sell Price
|1126.25
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|1152.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1149.05
|VOLUME
|203350
|52-Week high
|1358.00
|52-Week low
|957.15
|P/E
|70.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15668.39
|Buy Price
|1125.75
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|1126.10
|Sell Qty
|46.00
About Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) is a leading private sector healthcare provider in Asia. It was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the year 1979, a comprehensive 250-bed hospital with an emphasis on speciality and super specialties in over fifty departments at Chennai. Dr. Prathap C Reddy promoted it. 46 beds were added in the year 1985. It is the first group of hospitals that ...> More
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1896.14
|1680.61
|12.82
|Other Income
|7.86
|3.08
|155.19
|Total Income
|1904
|1683.69
|13.08
|Total Expenses
|1674.87
|1486.53
|12.67
|Operating Profit
|229.13
|197.16
|16.22
|Net Profit
|67.44
|72.83
|-7.4
|Equity Capital
|69.56
|69.56
| -
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - Research Reports
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.60%
|-4.85%
|0.20%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-2.48%
|0.30%
|-1.42%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|-5.42%
|-5.43%
|1.77%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|2.90%
|3.02%
|5.15%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|-6.59%
|-8.11%
|16.82%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|-17.19%
|-17.39%
|16.88%
|18.48%
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1115.00
|
|1151.05
|Week Low/High
|1115.00
|
|1196.00
|Month Low/High
|1115.00
|
|1262.00
|YEAR Low/High
|959.00
|
|1357.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.50
|
|1544.00
Quick Links for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: