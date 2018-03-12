Apollo Pipes Ltd.
|BSE: 531761
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE126J01016
|BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar
|538.35
|
8.55
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
534.95
|
HIGH
540.00
|
LOW
529.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Apollo Pipes Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|534.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|529.80
|VOLUME
|42534
|52-Week high
|724.80
|52-Week low
|268.85
|P/E
|59.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|594
|Buy Price
|538.35
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|59.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|594
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|534.95
|CLOSE
|529.80
|VOLUME
|42534
|52-Week high
|724.80
|52-Week low
|268.85
|P/E
|59.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|594
|Buy Price
|538.35
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|59.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|593.80
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Apollo Pipes Ltd.
Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. The company involves in the business of financing, and sale and purchase of shares in India. The company is based in New Delhi, India....> More
Apollo Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|594
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|87.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.14
Apollo Pipes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|74.73
|50.05
|49.31
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.11
|745.45
|Total Income
|75.66
|50.16
|50.84
|Total Expenses
|66.19
|44.97
|47.19
|Operating Profit
|9.48
|5.19
|82.66
|Net Profit
|4.49
|1.99
|125.63
|Equity Capital
|1.1
|5
|-
Apollo Pipes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vikas Ecotech
|31.65
|1.61
|885.88
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|317.95
|-0.34
|880.72
|Multibase India
|605.00
|2.27
|763.51
|Apollo Pipes
|538.35
|1.61
|593.80
|Kisan Mouldings
|158.30
|-0.47
|536.00
|EPC Inds.
|142.10
|-0.32
|393.76
|Arrow Greentech
|306.55
|-2.87
|359.89
Apollo Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Apollo Pipes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.38%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.10%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.28%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|65.47%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|339.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Apollo Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|529.80
|
|540.00
|Week Low/High
|524.00
|
|568.00
|Month Low/High
|524.00
|
|634.00
|YEAR Low/High
|268.85
|
|725.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|725.00
Quick Links for Apollo Pipes:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices