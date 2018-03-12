JUST IN
BSE: 531761 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE126J01016
BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar 538.35 8.55
(1.61%)
OPEN

534.95

 HIGH

540.00

 LOW

529.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Apollo Pipes Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Apollo Pipes Ltd.

Apollo Pipes Ltd

Amulya Leasing and Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1985. The company involves in the business of financing, and sale and purchase of shares in India. The company is based in New Delhi, India....> More

Apollo Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   594
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Apollo Pipes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 74.73 50.05 49.31
Other Income 0.93 0.11 745.45
Total Income 75.66 50.16 50.84
Total Expenses 66.19 44.97 47.19
Operating Profit 9.48 5.19 82.66
Net Profit 4.49 1.99 125.63
Equity Capital 1.1 5 -
> More on Apollo Pipes Ltd Financials Results

Apollo Pipes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vikas Ecotech 31.65 1.61 885.88
Mold-Tek Pack. 317.95 -0.34 880.72
Multibase India 605.00 2.27 763.51
Apollo Pipes 538.35 1.61 593.80
Kisan Mouldings 158.30 -0.47 536.00
EPC Inds. 142.10 -0.32 393.76
Arrow Greentech 306.55 -2.87 359.89
> More on Apollo Pipes Ltd Peer Group

Apollo Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.98
Indian Public 19.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.96
> More on Apollo Pipes Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Apollo Pipes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.38% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.10% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.28% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 65.47% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 339.11% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Apollo Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 529.80
540.00
Week Low/High 524.00
568.00
Month Low/High 524.00
634.00
YEAR Low/High 268.85
725.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
725.00

