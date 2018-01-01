Apollo Tyres Ltd.
|BSE: 500877
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: APOLLOTYRE
|ISIN Code: INE438A01022
|BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|261.55
|
2.40
(0.93%)
|
OPEN
261.90
|
HIGH
262.60
|
LOW
256.20
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|261.35
|
1.35
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
260.85
|
HIGH
261.90
|
LOW
256.15
|OPEN
|261.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|259.15
|VOLUME
|58327
|52-Week high
|288.80
|52-Week low
|178.00
|P/E
|26.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,963
|Buy Price
|261.55
|Buy Qty
|775.00
|Sell Price
|261.75
|Sell Qty
|56.00
|OPEN
|260.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|260.00
|VOLUME
|1098012
|52-Week high
|288.65
|52-Week low
|177.80
|P/E
|26.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,963
|Buy Price
|261.35
|Buy Qty
|51.00
|Sell Price
|261.40
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|261.90
|CLOSE
|259.15
|VOLUME
|58327
|52-Week high
|288.80
|52-Week low
|178.00
|P/E
|26.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,963
|Buy Price
|261.55
|Buy Qty
|775.00
|Sell Price
|261.75
|Sell Qty
|56.00
|OPEN
|260.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|260.00
|VOLUME
|1098012
|52-Week high
|288.65
|52-Week low
|177.80
|P/E
|26.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14963.28
|Buy Price
|261.35
|Buy Qty
|51.00
|Sell Price
|261.40
|Sell Qty
|300.00
About Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Apollo Tyres Ltd is the leading tyre manufacturing company in India. They are engaged in manufacturing automobile tyres and tubes. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Trichur in Kerala and Vadodara in Gujarat. They are the first Indian tyre company to launch exclusive branded outlets for truck tyres and also the first Indian company to introduce radial tyres for the farm category. ...> More
Apollo Tyres Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14,963
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.02
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|300.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.03
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|119.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.19
News
-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
-
Stock picks from Prabhudas Lilladher: Sun Pharma, Exide, Apollo Tyres
-
Strong demand to offset near-term cost pressure for tyre companies
-
-
Buy India Cements, Apollo Tyres and BPCL: Prabhudas Lilladher
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015
Apollo Tyres Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4050.07
|3457.87
|17.13
|Other Income
|46.38
|37.05
|25.18
|Total Income
|4096.44
|3494.92
|17.21
|Total Expenses
|3553.68
|2958.38
|20.12
|Operating Profit
|542.76
|536.54
|1.16
|Net Profit
|245.3
|295.7
|-17.04
|Equity Capital
|57.21
|50.9
|-
Apollo Tyres Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MRF
|71055.85
|0.66
|30127.68
|Balkrishna Inds
|1034.10
|-0.27
|19989.15
|Apollo Tyres
|261.55
|0.93
|14963.28
|CEAT
|1543.25
|-0.29
|6242.45
|JK Tyre & Indust
|154.75
|0.95
|3509.73
|Goodyear India
|1187.95
|0.00
|2740.60
Apollo Tyres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Apollo Tyres Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|07/02
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|261
|Details
|11/05
|Geojit Financial Services
|Buy
|231
|Details
Apollo Tyres Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.89%
|-1.64%
|0.00%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-4.87%
|-3.49%
|-1.62%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|7.08%
|5.43%
|1.56%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|-0.66%
|3.55%
|4.94%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|46.16%
|45.60%
|16.58%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|49.03%
|50.07%
|16.65%
|18.32%
Apollo Tyres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|256.20
|
|262.60
|Week Low/High
|251.00
|
|267.00
|Month Low/High
|250.35
|
|279.00
|YEAR Low/High
|178.00
|
|289.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.28
|
|289.00
Quick Links for Apollo Tyres:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices