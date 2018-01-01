JUST IN
Apollo Tyres Ltd.

BSE: 500877 Sector: Auto
NSE: APOLLOTYRE ISIN Code: INE438A01022
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 261.55 2.40
(0.93%)
OPEN

261.90

 HIGH

262.60

 LOW

256.20
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 261.35 1.35
(0.52%)
OPEN

260.85

 HIGH

261.90

 LOW

256.15
OPEN 261.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 259.15
VOLUME 58327
52-Week high 288.80
52-Week low 178.00
P/E 26.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14,963
Buy Price 261.55
Buy Qty 775.00
Sell Price 261.75
Sell Qty 56.00
About Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Ltd

Apollo Tyres Ltd is the leading tyre manufacturing company in India. They are engaged in manufacturing automobile tyres and tubes. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Trichur in Kerala and Vadodara in Gujarat. They are the first Indian tyre company to launch exclusive branded outlets for truck tyres and also the first Indian company to introduce radial tyres for the farm category. ...> More

Apollo Tyres Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14,963
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.02
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.03
Book Value / Share () [*S] 119.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Apollo Tyres Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4050.07 3457.87 17.13
Other Income 46.38 37.05 25.18
Total Income 4096.44 3494.92 17.21
Total Expenses 3553.68 2958.38 20.12
Operating Profit 542.76 536.54 1.16
Net Profit 245.3 295.7 -17.04
Equity Capital 57.21 50.9 -
Apollo Tyres Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MRF 71055.85 0.66 30127.68
Balkrishna Inds 1034.10 -0.27 19989.15
Apollo Tyres 261.55 0.93 14963.28
CEAT 1543.25 -0.29 6242.45
JK Tyre & Indust 154.75 0.95 3509.73
Goodyear India 1187.95 0.00 2740.60
Apollo Tyres Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.44
Banks/FIs 1.54
FIIs 26.44
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 16.59
Indian Public 6.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.51
Apollo Tyres Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/02 Reliance Securities Buy 261 PDF IconDetails
11/05 Geojit Financial Services Buy 231 PDF IconDetails
Apollo Tyres Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.89% -1.64% 0.00% -0.93%
1 Month -4.87% -3.49% -1.62% -0.90%
3 Month 7.08% 5.43% 1.56% 0.93%
6 Month -0.66% 3.55% 4.94% 4.29%
1 Year 46.16% 45.60% 16.58% 16.06%
3 Year 49.03% 50.07% 16.65% 18.32%

Apollo Tyres Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 256.20
262.60
Week Low/High 251.00
267.00
Month Low/High 250.35
279.00
YEAR Low/High 178.00
289.00
All TIME Low/High 2.28
289.00

