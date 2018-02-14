Apple Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500014
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: APPLEIND
|ISIN Code: INE096A01010
|BSE LIVE 13:21 | 12 Mar
|3.15
|
0.06
(1.94%)
|
OPEN
3.05
|
HIGH
3.24
|
LOW
3.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Apple Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.09
|VOLUME
|5608
|52-Week high
|5.16
|52-Week low
|2.60
|P/E
|78.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|3.06
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|3.21
|Sell Qty
|95.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|78.75
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Apple Finance Ltd.
Promoted by Atul Nishar, Apple Finance major business areas include financial services and information technology. Its financial services activities include corporate finance, consumer finance, trade finance and investment banking. The company is a category-I merchant banker and is a member of the OTCEI and the National Stock Exchange. Recently, it obtained the approval from SEBI to sponsor a mutu...> More
Apple Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|78.75
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
-
-
Revised Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2017.
Apple Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.39
|0
|Total Income
|0.39
|0.39
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.35
|0.4
|-12.5
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|-0.01
|500
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-
|Equity Capital
|55.67
|55.67
|-
Apple Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Narendra Invest.
|47.10
|-4.94
|17.99
|Universal Credit
|3.57
|-1.92
|17.85
|Charter. Capital
|59.20
|-4.90
|17.82
|Apple Finance
|3.15
|1.94
|17.54
|Comfort Fincap
|16.05
|0.00
|17.41
|Capital India
|49.65
|0.00
|17.38
|R R Fin. Cons.
|15.70
|4.67
|17.36
Apple Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Apple Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|NA
|-0.08%
|-1.10%
|1 Month
|-13.70%
|NA
|-1.69%
|-1.07%
|3 Month
|-4.55%
|NA
|1.49%
|0.76%
|6 Month
|-8.43%
|NA
|4.86%
|4.11%
|1 Year
|7.88%
|NA
|16.50%
|15.87%
|3 Year
|26.00%
|NA
|16.56%
|18.12%
Apple Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.05
|
|3.24
|Week Low/High
|3.01
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|3.01
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.60
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|270.00
