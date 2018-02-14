JUST IN
Apple Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500014 Sector: Financials
NSE: APPLEIND ISIN Code: INE096A01010
BSE LIVE 13:21 | 12 Mar 3.15 0.06
(1.94%)
OPEN

3.05

 HIGH

3.24

 LOW

3.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Apple Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.09
VOLUME 5608
52-Week high 5.16
52-Week low 2.60
P/E 78.75
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 3.06
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 3.21
Sell Qty 95.00
About Apple Finance Ltd.

Apple Finance Ltd

Promoted by Atul Nishar, Apple Finance major business areas include financial services and information technology. Its financial services activities include corporate finance, consumer finance, trade finance and investment banking. The company is a category-I merchant banker and is a member of the OTCEI and the National Stock Exchange. Recently, it obtained the approval from SEBI to sponsor a mutu...> More

Apple Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 78.75
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Apple Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.39 0.39 0
Total Income 0.39 0.39 0
Total Expenses 0.35 0.4 -12.5
Operating Profit 0.04 -0.01 500
Net Profit -0.06 -
Equity Capital 55.67 55.67 -
> More on Apple Finance Ltd Financials Results

Apple Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Narendra Invest. 47.10 -4.94 17.99
Universal Credit 3.57 -1.92 17.85
Charter. Capital 59.20 -4.90 17.82
Apple Finance 3.15 1.94 17.54
Comfort Fincap 16.05 0.00 17.41
Capital India 49.65 0.00 17.38
R R Fin. Cons. 15.70 4.67 17.36
> More on Apple Finance Ltd Peer Group

Apple Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.70
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 59.47
Custodians 5.96
Other 4.34
> More on Apple Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Apple Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.78% NA -0.08% -1.10%
1 Month -13.70% NA -1.69% -1.07%
3 Month -4.55% NA 1.49% 0.76%
6 Month -8.43% NA 4.86% 4.11%
1 Year 7.88% NA 16.50% 15.87%
3 Year 26.00% NA 16.56% 18.12%

Apple Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.05
3.24
Week Low/High 3.01
3.00
Month Low/High 3.01
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.60
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
270.00

