Aptech Ltd.
|BSE: 532475
|Sector: Services
|NSE: APTECHT
|ISIN Code: INE266F01018
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|292.50
|
1.95
(0.67%)
|
OPEN
293.10
|
HIGH
297.10
|
LOW
288.90
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|292.85
|
1.50
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
294.45
|
HIGH
297.00
|
LOW
288.50
|OPEN
|293.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|290.55
|VOLUME
|124255
|52-Week high
|403.95
|52-Week low
|178.20
|P/E
|14625.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,167
|Buy Price
|292.50
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aptech Ltd.
Aptech Ltd is a global learning solutions company that provides education and training services to retail and non-retail customers across the world. The company is playing a key role in helping individuals, organizations and nations adapt to the changing requirements of a knowledge-driven world. They are having their presence across 5 continents and 35 countries. The company business lines incl...> More
Aptech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,167
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14625.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.03
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.01
News
Announcement
-
Aptech Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Aptech Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Aptech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|56.45
|54.03
|4.48
|Other Income
|3.82
|0.9
|324.44
|Total Income
|60.27
|54.93
|9.72
|Total Expenses
|52.09
|43.28
|20.36
|Operating Profit
|8.18
|11.65
|-29.79
|Net Profit
|2.11
|8.13
|-74.05
|Equity Capital
|39.89
|39.89
|-
Aptech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NIIT
|89.95
|1.98
|1498.57
|Zee Learn
|37.15
|-1.98
|1210.72
|Aptech
|292.50
|0.67
|1166.78
|Compucom Soft.
|12.24
|-0.49
|96.88
|Educomp Sol.
|5.20
|-2.80
|63.67
|Jetking Infotrai
|60.25
|-0.90
|35.61
Aptech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.06%
|-6.96%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.44%
|7.35%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.06%
|-20.33%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.71%
|-5.81%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|30.35%
|28.44%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|361.36%
|352.63%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aptech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|288.90
|
|297.10
|Week Low/High
|283.35
|
|319.00
|Month Low/High
|275.00
|
|340.00
|YEAR Low/High
|178.20
|
|404.00
|All TIME Low/High
|23.60
|
|449.00
