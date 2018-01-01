JUST IN
Aptech Ltd.

BSE: 532475 Sector: Services
NSE: APTECHT ISIN Code: INE266F01018
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 292.50 1.95
(0.67%)
OPEN

293.10

 HIGH

297.10

 LOW

288.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 292.85 1.50
(0.51%)
OPEN

294.45

 HIGH

297.00

 LOW

288.50
OPEN 293.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 290.55
VOLUME 124255
52-Week high 403.95
52-Week low 178.20
P/E 14625.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,167
Buy Price 292.50
Buy Qty 48.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 293.10
CLOSE 290.55
VOLUME 124255
52-Week high 403.95
52-Week low 178.20
P/E 14625.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,167
Buy Price 292.50
Buy Qty 48.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Aptech Ltd.

Aptech Ltd

Aptech Ltd is a global learning solutions company that provides education and training services to retail and non-retail customers across the world. The company is playing a key role in helping individuals, organizations and nations adapt to the changing requirements of a knowledge-driven world. They are having their presence across 5 continents and 35 countries. The company business lines incl...

Aptech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,167
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14625.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.03
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aptech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 56.45 54.03 4.48
Other Income 3.82 0.9 324.44
Total Income 60.27 54.93 9.72
Total Expenses 52.09 43.28 20.36
Operating Profit 8.18 11.65 -29.79
Net Profit 2.11 8.13 -74.05
Equity Capital 39.89 39.89 -
Aptech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NIIT 89.95 1.98 1498.57
Zee Learn 37.15 -1.98 1210.72
Aptech 292.50 0.67 1166.78
Compucom Soft. 12.24 -0.49 96.88
Educomp Sol. 5.20 -2.80 63.67
Jetking Infotrai 60.25 -0.90 35.61
Aptech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.30
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 7.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.68
Aptech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.06% -6.96% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.44% 7.35% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.06% -20.33% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.71% -5.81% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 30.35% 28.44% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 361.36% 352.63% 17.24% 19.01%

Aptech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 288.90
297.10
Week Low/High 283.35
319.00
Month Low/High 275.00
340.00
YEAR Low/High 178.20
404.00
All TIME Low/High 23.60
449.00

