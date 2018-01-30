JUST IN
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 531364 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE005E01013
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 23.85 -0.05
(-0.21%)
OPEN

23.85

 HIGH

23.85

 LOW

23.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 23.85
CLOSE 23.90
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 29.20
52-Week low 9.10
P/E 41.12
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 36
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 23.85
Sell Qty 1500.00

About Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd.

Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd

Choice Infra Ventures Limited is a BSE listed company promoted by Choice International Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1992. The Company is managed by a committed management team Equipped with technical expertise, excellent domain knowledge and extensive cross-functional experience; they nurture interactive relationships with the client. The Company provides Engineering, pr...> More

Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   36
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.76 2.59 45.17
Other Income 0.35 0.39 -10.26
Total Income 4.11 2.99 37.46
Total Expenses 3.76 2.66 41.35
Operating Profit 0.35 0.32 9.37
Net Profit 0.02 0.17 -88.24
Equity Capital 15.13 15.13 -
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bartronics India 12.03 1.95 40.96
Cranes Software 3.40 2.41 40.03
Jeevan Scienti. 41.65 -0.83 38.65
Aqua Pumps Infra 23.85 -0.21 36.09
Blue Cloud 13.79 -0.07 32.96
Mudunuru 13.25 -4.68 31.73
Sterling Intl 1.14 -5.00 30.94
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.90
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.85% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 49.53% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 40.29% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.77% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -21.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.85
23.85
Week Low/High 0.00
23.85
Month Low/High 23.40
24.00
YEAR Low/High 9.10
29.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
104.00

