Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 531364
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE005E01013
|
BSE
15:03 | 12 Mar
|
23.85
|
-0.05
(-0.21%)
|
OPEN
23.85
|
HIGH
23.85
|
LOW
23.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.90
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|29.20
|52-Week low
|9.10
|P/E
|41.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|36
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.85
|Sell Qty
|1500.00
About Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd.
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd
Choice Infra Ventures Limited is a BSE listed company promoted by Choice International Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1992.
The Company is managed by a committed management team Equipped with technical expertise, excellent domain knowledge and extensive cross-functional experience; they nurture interactive relationships with the client.
The Company provides Engineering, pr...> More
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.76
|2.59
|45.17
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.39
|-10.26
|Total Income
|4.11
|2.99
|37.46
|Total Expenses
|3.76
|2.66
|41.35
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|0.32
|9.37
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.17
|-88.24
|Equity Capital
|15.13
|15.13
| -
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.85%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|49.53%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|40.29%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-21.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.85
|
|23.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|23.85
|Month Low/High
|23.40
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.10
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|104.00
