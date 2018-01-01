JUST IN
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 512344 Sector: Financials
NSE: ARAVALISEC ISIN Code: INE068C01015
BSE LIVE 11:29 | 12 Mar 3.10 0.14
(4.73%)
OPEN

3.00

 HIGH

3.10

 LOW

3.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.96
VOLUME 885
52-Week high 4.24
52-Week low 1.26
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.10
Sell Qty 150.00
About Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd

Incorporated in 1980, Aravali Securities & Finance (formerly Aravali Leasing) is a non-banking finance company engaged in leasing, bill discounting, hire-purchase, trading and investment in shares and securities. Leasing has been the primary business of the company and its lease portfolio mainly comprises earth-moving equipments, general machinery, vehicles and computers. The company's hire-pu...> More

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.09 0.09 0
Other Income 0.16 0.1 60
Total Income 0.25 0.19 31.58
Total Expenses 0.28 0.2 40
Operating Profit -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.3 -0.28 -7.14
Equity Capital 15.15 15.15 -
> More on Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Financials Results

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vax Housing Fin. 4.09 -1.92 4.91
Asia Capital 15.80 4.98 4.88
Navigant Corp. 15.40 -3.14 4.85
Aravali Sec.&Fin 3.10 4.73 4.70
Pariksha Fin-Inv 12.50 25.00 4.69
Manipal Fin. Cor 5.59 -4.93 4.68
Vishvesham Inv 14.45 4.94 4.68
> More on Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Peer Group

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.46
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.81
> More on Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.73% NA 0.53% -0.43%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.40%
3 Month NA NA 2.10% 1.44%
6 Month 86.75% NA 5.49% 4.82%
1 Year -18.21% NA 17.20% 16.65%
3 Year -38.00% NA 17.27% 18.92%

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.00
3.10
Week Low/High 2.96
3.10
Month Low/High 2.82
3.10
YEAR Low/High 1.26
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
275.00

