Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 512344
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ARAVALISEC
|ISIN Code: INE068C01015
BSE
LIVE
11:29 | 12 Mar
3.10
0.14
(4.73%)
OPEN
3.00
HIGH
3.10
LOW
3.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.96
|VOLUME
|885
|52-Week high
|4.24
|52-Week low
|1.26
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.10
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.00
|CLOSE
|2.96
|VOLUME
|885
|52-Week high
|4.24
|52-Week low
|1.26
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.10
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd.
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
Incorporated in 1980, Aravali Securities & Finance (formerly Aravali Leasing) is a non-banking finance company engaged in leasing, bill discounting, hire-purchase, trading and investment in shares and securities.
Leasing has been the primary business of the company and its lease portfolio mainly comprises earth-moving equipments, general machinery, vehicles and computers. The company's hire-pu...> More
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.73%
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.43%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.40%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.10%
|1.44%
|6 Month
|86.75%
|NA
|5.49%
|4.82%
|1 Year
|-18.21%
|NA
|17.20%
|16.65%
|3 Year
|-38.00%
|NA
|17.27%
|18.92%
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.00
|3.10
|Week Low/High
|2.96
|3.10
|Month Low/High
|2.82
|3.10
|YEAR Low/High
|1.26
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|275.00
Quick Links for Aravali Securities & Finance: